Oklahoma Loses Out on Elite High School Teammate of Jackson Arnold

Oklahoma’s long pursuit of elite defensive back recruit Peyton Bowen came to an end on Wednesday.

Peyton Bowen, a 6-foot-0, 185-pound safety, flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon on Early Signing Day.

Rated a 5-star recruit by 247Sports’ composite ranking, Bowen has heavily been linked with the Sooners since his high school teammate Jackson Arnold committed to OU.

Arnold, a 5-star recruit and the MVP of the 2022 Elite 11 Finals, is the star quarterback and centerpiece of Oklahoma’s 2023 class.

Throughout the season, Bowen has taken unofficial visits to see OU alongside Arnold and his younger brother Eli Bowen, who is rated a 4-star athlete in the 2024 class by 247Sports and holds an Oklahoma scholarship offer.

Though Brent Venables was unable to pull of the massive recruiting win with Peyton Bowen, he still has plenty of defensive talent that signed with the Sooners on Wednesday.

Edge rusher P.J. Adebawore is rated a 5-star recruit by 247Sports’ composite rankings, and OU also has pledges from 4-star defensive backs Makari Vickers, Jacobe Johnson and Jasiah Wagoner in the class.

The Sooners also have commitments in 4-star linebackers Samuel Omosigho and Lewis Carter as well as 4-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.