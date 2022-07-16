Oklahoma Loses Out to Georgia on Elite Linebacker Troy Bowles

Oklahoma missed out on the Nation's No. 1 linebacker on Saturday.

Troy Bowles, the class of 2023 prospect who is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, committed to Georgia over the Sooners and Ohio State.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound product of Jesuit High School in Tampa Bay, Bowles has continued to turn heads throughout his productive career.

Across his three years as a major contributor, Bowles has racked up 271 total tackles, including 29 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback sacks.

A complete player, he’s also added 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and four recovered fumbles throughout his high school career.

Bowles visited all three of Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State this June.

The Sooners were up first during OU’s ChampU Family BBQ, as the linebacker then visited the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes on the two following weekends.

Brent Venables still has attracted plenty of linebacker talent in the 2023 class despite Bowles’ decision to head to Athens.

Oklahoma already has earned the verbal pledges of Pennsylvania product Phil Picciotti, Texas high school star Samuel Omosigho and Virginia’s Kaleb Spencer, and the Sooners will look to add another player into the fold in the coming weeks.

The loss of Bowles hardly puts a damper on what has been an impressive July for OU on the recruiting trail.

Six recruits have already picked the Sooners this month, and the 2023 class has ballooned to 15 commits overall with plenty of high profile targets already scheduled to make their decisions before the month comes to a close.

