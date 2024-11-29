Oklahoma-LSU Preview: Sooners On SI Staff Picks
John E. Hoover
Oklahoma loves stopping the run. LSU can’t run the ball. LSU loves throwing the ball. Oklahoma struggles to defend the pass. When the Sooners defense and Tigers’ offense face off, it could get really interesting. Likewise, LSU’s defense is susceptible, but is OU’s offense good enough to take advantage of it? If the Sooners take a page from last week’s playbook — OU called 43 running plays and 19 passing plays, and with scrambles the final tally was 50-12 — then Oklahoma can come out of Death Valley with a win. But if LSU gets ahead and Jackson Arnold is forced to throw the football, it’ll be a long day on the Bayou for the Sooners.
Final: Oklahoma 19, LSU 14
Ryan Chapman
Things finally came together for Oklahoma against Alabama. The offense moved the ball consistently with both Jackson Arnold and Xavier Robinson shredding the Crimson Tide on the ground, but the most shocking part of the entire game was how dominant the OU offense line was from start to finish. It’s probably unrealistic to expect another wire-to-wire beatdown from the boys up front, but the steady improvement in the rushing attack is enough to believe that the Sooners can move the ball against LSU’s 64th-ranked rushing defense. The Tigers’ passing attack is explosive, but Brian Kelly’s team has struggled in the red zone, which will leave the door open for Oklahoma to find success in its first-ever trip to Baton Rouge.
Final: Oklahoma 24, LSU 20
Dekota Gregory
It took 11 weeks, but Brent Venables and company finally figured out how to win football games with this team that has been plagued with injuries at receiver. I don't think that game plan to upset Alabama was a fluke. Defense is the Sooners' strength, and they've developed a functional running game to enhance what they're good at. The Sooners won't be must-see TV or winning any Emmys, but they will be winning football games.
Final: Oklahoma 17, LSU 13
Ross Lovelace
Last week’s game against Alabama was a breath of fresh air for the Sooner faithful. Not only does it show that Oklahoma is not that far off, it shows they can beat anyone on any given day without self-inflicted mistakes. A win over Alabama doesn’t erase a disastrous season, but it adds a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel. It’s no secret that the Sooners have had the worst injury luck in recent memory, and the offensive coordinator change in the middle of the season was clearly affecting more than anyone imagined. Oklahoma is still Oklahoma, though, and when things are clicking, this team is better than their record indicates. LSU’s offense, specifically the passing game, has proven to be turnover prone all season — an area OU’s defense excels in. I expect the defense to force a few turnovers in what could turn into a fist fight. The Sooners’ rushing attack will keep the game in balance, but Jackson Arnold will have to make a few big throws in the second half to lead his team to victory. Oklahoma has an unbelievable chance to finish the season with positive momentum — something that seemed unlikely three weeks ago.
Final: Oklahoma 27, LSU 21