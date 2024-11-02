All Sooners

Oklahoma-Maine: LIVE In-Game Observations

John Hoover and Ryan Chapman offer their real-time observations from Memorial Stadium as the Sooners host Maine for the first time ever.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma fans wait for the team to arrive before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Maine Black Bears at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Oklahoma fans wait for the team to arrive before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Maine Black Bears at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday's Week 10 matchup between Oklahoma and the Maine Black Bears. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

10:26 a.m.

It’s very hard to make all of the jersey numbers out from the press box on these “Unity” alternates, but I have yet to see Deion Burks in warmups. 

— RC 

10:24 a.m.

OU’s starting offensive line per pregame warmups:

Howland - Ozaeta - Everett - Nwaiwu - Brown 

— RC 

10:22 a.m.

With more new faces on the offensive line, it might be a big day for Maine defensive end Xavier Holmes, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound junior from Maryland who leads the Black Bears with 5.5 quarterback sacks.

— JH

10:18 a.m.

Jake Taylor is in street clothes, so OU will be without both Jakes (as Jacob Sexton will miss significant time) along the offensive line today. 

Michael Tarquin is also out, he’s got a boot on his right foot. Isaiah Autry-Dent time?

— RC 

10:11 a.m.

Here we go. Been waiting on this Maine game. I'm serious.

— JH

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football