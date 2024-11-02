Oklahoma-Maine: LIVE In-Game Observations
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday's Week 10 matchup between Oklahoma and the Maine Black Bears. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
10:26 a.m.
It’s very hard to make all of the jersey numbers out from the press box on these “Unity” alternates, but I have yet to see Deion Burks in warmups.
— RC
10:24 a.m.
OU’s starting offensive line per pregame warmups:
Howland - Ozaeta - Everett - Nwaiwu - Brown
— RC
10:22 a.m.
With more new faces on the offensive line, it might be a big day for Maine defensive end Xavier Holmes, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound junior from Maryland who leads the Black Bears with 5.5 quarterback sacks.
— JH
10:18 a.m.
Jake Taylor is in street clothes, so OU will be without both Jakes (as Jacob Sexton will miss significant time) along the offensive line today.
Michael Tarquin is also out, he’s got a boot on his right foot. Isaiah Autry-Dent time?
— RC
10:11 a.m.
Here we go. Been waiting on this Maine game. I'm serious.
— JH