Oklahoma Makes the Cut for Coveted 2023 OL Recruit

Brycen Sanders announced his top four schools, and he included the Sooners alongside three other SEC foes.

Oklahoma made the cut for another top offensive lineman.

Consensus 4-star offensive lineman Brycen Sanders named his top four schools, and the Sooners are still in the running alongside Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman told Sports Illustrated All-American that he hopes to take final visits to each school throughout the spring and summer before actually committing in June.

OU’s change in offensive coordinator didn’t phase the Chattanooga, TN, native, as Sanders said he loves what both Jeff Lebby and Bill Bedenbaugh bring to the table for the Sooners.

“I think they have one of the best offensive coaching staffs in the country,” Sanders told SIAA. “They have coach Lebby as offensive coordinator, and he is one of the best. Coach Bedenbaugh, the offensive line coach, has put guys in the NFL every year.

“I really like the coaching staff and the relationship I am building with them. I had a great time out there on my visit. That was another important part. I had never been out there in the Midwest before, so it was important for me to go out there and see the coaches and the campus."

Currently, Oklahoma only has Joshua Bates committed as an offensive lineman in the 2023 class, but the Sooners could be primed for a big recruiting cycle.

OU already was named into the top five for elite offensive tackle Cayden Green, and if Bedenbaugh could win the battle for both Green and Sanders, he would have the foundation for a great offensive line class.

Though Bedenbaugh has brought in top talent along the offensive line, he hasn't landed a large quantity of lineman over the past two cycles, so 2023 could be a big year to replenish the talent in the offensive line room.

