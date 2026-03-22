Oklahoma Makes Top Eight for Blue-Chip 2027 Offensive Tackle

The Sooners have already done plenty of work to ensure that their offensive line is stout for years to come.

Oklahoma has already earned pledges from four offensive linemen from the Class of 2027 — and one more could soon join the mix.

Brian Swanson, a consensus 4-star offensive tackle from Dallas, has narrowed his list of schools down to eight, and OU made the cut, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Brian Swanson is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 305 OT is ranked as a Top 3 Offensive Tackle in Texas (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰https://t.co/hXfjyYURUq pic.twitter.com/vaPTTS4RZq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 20, 2026

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Swanson is listed at 6-6 and 315 pounds. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 122 overall prospect from the 2027 class, and he competed at the Under Armour All-America Game in January.

Per Fawcett’s report, the other seven schools still in the mix for Swanson are Texas, LSU, Ohio State, SMU, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Arizona State.

Swanson previously announced that he will take an official visit to Norman from May 29-31.

Swanson will also take an official visit to Texas, starting June 12, per 247Sports.

OU’s four offensive line commits from the 2027 class are Kaeden Penny, Cooper Hackett, Luke Wilson and Tyson Ross. Penny and Hackett — both from Oklahoma — are ranked as 4-star prospects, while Wilson and Ross are 3-stars.

2027 class remains on top

Oklahoma has gotten more than just quality offensive line prospects on board from the 2027 class.

With 19 pledges, the Sooners’ class ranks No. 1 by all major recruiting services. Of those 19 commits, 11 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better by 247Sports.

Three of the top 10 SEC commits from the 2027 recruiting cycle, per Rivals, are pledged with the Sooners. Texas A&M also has three of the top 10 commits and Georgia has two while Texas and LSU each have one.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

OU is also one of only four SEC programs to have earned a commitment from a Rivals 5-star recruit. Hackett is ranked as a 5-star prospect by that recruiting service, while 247Sports lists him as a 4-star.

Oklahoma’s remarkable 2027 class follows its 2026 efforts in which the Sooners signed 24 players and ended the cycle with the No. 15 class in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

The Sooners are looking to build on their 2025 season in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. OU won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch its ticket to the CFP.

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.