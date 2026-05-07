Oklahoma Sends New Offers to Blue-Chip 2027, 2028 Targets

The Sooners have continued to aim high on the recruiting trail, offering a couple more highly touted prospects from the upcoming classes this week.

Consensus 4-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard announced that he received an offer from Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Sherrard, who hails from Pearland, TX, is listed at 6-1 and 180 pounds. He is ranked as a top-200 prospect by all major recruiting services, and he is ranked as the No. 155 overall player from the Class of 2027 in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

In six games for Shadow Creek High School in 2025, Sherrard logged 22 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.

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Per 247Sports, Sherrard has taken an official visit to Arizona State, and he has visits scheduled to Penn State, Texas and LSU. During the fall, Sherrard took gameday visits to Houston, Texas and Texas A&M.

Other major programs that have offered Sherrard include Florida State, Texas Tech, Miami, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

Class of 2028 offensive tackle Samuel Bailey is another player who announced an offer from the Sooners.

Bailey is listed at 6-6 and 290 pounds, and he is a native of Huntsville, AL. 247Sports’ composite rankings have him as the No. 58 overall prospect and the No. 7 offensive tackle from the 2028 class, and he is a consensus 4-star recruit.

The offensive tackle, who still has two years of high school football left, has visited plenty of campuses over the past several months.

In the fall, Bailey took two gameday visits to Georgia and one to Mississippi State. This spring, he has gone on unofficial visits to Alabama, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn and Ohio State.

OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle visited Bailey’s school — Mae Jemison High School — on April 23.

The Sooners’ 2027 class is already well-developed with 20 commits. Of OU’s 20 pledges, 12 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better by 247Sports. The class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports and No. 3 overall by Rivals.

Oklahoma has yet to earn a commitment from the Class of 2028. Running back Micah Rhodes pledged with OU in January, but the 2028 tailback backed out of his commitment in April, just a couple months after former running backs coach DeMarco Murray left the program in favor of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.