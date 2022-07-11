Skip to main content

Oklahoma Makes Top Five For 4-Star Safety Marvin Burks

Burks is rated the No. 25 safety in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports composite rankings.

Saint Louis defensive back Marvin Burks is going to play in the SEC. But will it be for Oklahoma, or a current SEC school?

Burks announced his top five schools on Monday afternoon, and ranks OU alongside Texas A&M, Missouri, LSU and Ole Miss.

Burks is a 4-star safety from Cardinal Ritter College Prep School. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Burks is rated by the 247 Sports Composite as the No. 25 safety in the nation and the No. 275 overall prospect, while Rivals rates him as the No. 11 safety in the nation and the No. 186 overall player.

Burks has 28 total offers, including Arkansas, Florida, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

He took his official visit to OU on June 16, just two weeks after visiting Ole Miss and one day before visiting A&M. His most recent visit (June 24) was at Missouri.

