Oklahoma makes top five of coveted in-state prospect

Jacob Sexton, a 4-star offensive lineman from Edmond, OK, included the Sooners on his top five list of college choices

The Sooners made the top five for a highly coveted in-state prospect.

Jacob Sexton, a 4-star offensive line prospect from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, OK, included Oklahoma alongside Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma State as programs he is still considering.

A two-sport athlete, Sexton has a background in wrestling as well as football. It was actually Sexton’s father who made him wrestle before stepping foot onto the football field.

“He said before I played tackle football, I had to wrestle for two years. That’s kind of where a lot of this started,” Sexton told SI Sooners last June.

Using his wrestling background and understanding of leverage, Sexton utilizes his 6-foot-5, 285-pound frame to dominate the line of scrimmage.

Sexton’s balance and flexibility are the biggest advantages he has taken from his wrestling career, Sexton said.

Running a 5.40 40-yard dash, Sexton has the ability to play both guard and tackle, an athletic profile that OU assistant Bill Bedenbaugh loves in his offensive lineman.

The relationship with Bedenbaugh dates all the way back to Sexton’s freshman year of high school, he said. “He’s a nice guy and I think he does what’s best for his players,” Sexton told SI Sooners.

Oddly enough, Sexton grew up a fan of the Texas Longhorns despite growing up in Oklahoma.

"My dad came out of Texas, and that's about the only reason I had a favorite football team," he said.

Sexton is rated the third-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma, per 247 Sports.

Lincoln Riley already has the commitment of Edmond Santa Fe wide receiver Talyn Shettron, rated a 4-star and the No. 2-ranked player in the state.

The state's No. 1 player, Gentry Williams of Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, is also a huge target for the Sooners.