Oklahoma Makes Top Two for DB Target Tyler Turner

Oregon and Oklahoma are in the final two for the services of the San Antonio safety.

Sooners target Tyler Turner narrowed his list down to Oklahoma and Oregon, he announced Friday morning.

According to 247 Sports, Turner is a 3-star prospect listed as the No. 39 safety in the country.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back recorded 133 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and three interceptions at Brennan High School in San Antonio. His play earned him a selection to the Texas 29-6A first-team all-district as a junior.

Turner received his offer from the new Sooners' staff on March 3. Previously to his offer, he was committed to Baylor, last year’s Big 12 champion. After multiple high-profile offers, Turner ultimately decided to decommit from the Bears and reevaluate his options.

He visited Norman on April 15, followed by his visit to Eugene on May 15. Those two visits clearly made an impression on Turner, who narrowed his list down to the Sooners and Ducks shortly after.

OU currently has five players committed in the 2023 class, one being 3-star safety Kaleb Spencer.

