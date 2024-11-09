Oklahoma-Missouri GameDay Preview: Under the Radar
Jacob Jordan
With so much attention on the possible return of Deion Burks in the slot, his understudy could have a big role again. Jacob Jordan made his college football debut three weeks ago against South Carolina, and he’s already fifth on the team in receptions (15) and fifth in receiving yards (160). He caught six passes for 86 yards against the Gamecocks, six for 38 and a touchdown at Ole Miss, and three for 36 last week against Maine. The true freshman walk-on has been a key factor in the ongoing resurgence of the Oklahoma offense, and if Missouri is too focused on Burks, Jordan could make them pay.
— John E. Hoover
Ethan Downs
Ethan Downs missed Oklahoma’s last outing against Maine with back spasms, and barring those popping up again, he should slot straight back in as a key piece for the Sooners. Bottling up Missouri’s ground game and forcing the Tigers into third-and-long — regardless of if Brady Cook or Drew Pyne is the option at quarterback — will be essential on Saturday night. Nate Noel, the Tigers’ leading rusher, is also questionable, which will limit the explosiveness of Missouri’s offense if he can’t play. Containing Luther Burden will be difficult regardless of the circumstances, but forcing Missouri’s offensive line to repel R Mason Thomas in obvious passing situations could spell disaster, especially if Pyne is the quarterback. Downs’ return to set the edge and dominate the perimeter will be crucial in keeping OU’s defense ahead of the chains.
— Ryan Chapman
Logan Howland
Logan Howland, a redshirt freshman, made his second career start at left tackle last week against Maine. He not only played a career-high 80 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, but also out-snapped everyone else on his team. PFF gave Howland a team-high pass blocking grade of 87.3, which was the fourth-best among tackles in all of FBS in Week 10. That level of competition has to be taken into account, but Howland has protected the QB well pretty consistently since his disastrous finish at Ole Miss. He gave up two sacks in Oxford, but that was the only time this season Howland has let a defender get to one of his quarterbacks. Jackson Arnold seems to have his swagger and two major weapons in Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq back. But Howland protecting Arnold's blindside will be essential in Arnold playing like a former 5-star recruit.
— Dekota Gregory
Specialists
The Tigers boast one of the conference’s and nation’s best scoring defenses and have only allowed only 143 total points this season. Two players will have to play particularly well Saturday for Oklahoma to put points on the board. Luke Elzinga, who has been one of the league’s top punters this year, will have to give win the net punting battle. The shorter the field Jackson Arnold and the offense can play with, the better. Second, Zach Schmit will have to be ready to drill whatever comes his way, especially if the Sooners’ offense stalls outside of the red zone. Being able to convert field goals from any (reasonable) distance might be a significant factor in this game.
— Bryce McKinnis
Bauer Sharp
While getting Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks back would certainly help the Sooners' passing attack, OU could also use a strong performance from Bauer Sharp. The former Southeast Louisiana transfer hasn't made the impact many observers assumed he would heading into the season, but Sharp has still been one of the team's primary targets through the air and finally took over for Burks as the team’s leading receiver. If Sharp is able to get open and make a few big catches against the Tigers on Saturday, it would help Arnold settle into rhythm and help Oklahoma move the ball down the field.
— Randall Sweet
Kip Lewis
Kip Lewis has been rock solid for the Sooners all season long, building on a promising freshman year a season ago. As the Sooners try and turn this thing around, he will be a pillar on the defense moving forward. He’s at his best when he’s aggressive and tracking down the ball carrier. Missouri could be without starting quarterback Brady Cook this weekend, and even if he does play, he has struggled mightily recently and will be playing through an injury. It certainly feels like the Tigers will be focused on running the ball and the ground game will be an emphasis. Lewis will be Oklahoma’s best chance to slow down the run with his physical style of play. The Sooners can load the box and let Lewis loose to make plays in the backfield and shoot the gaps to shut down Missouri’s running backs.
— Ross Lovelace