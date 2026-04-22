Oklahoma Ties NCAA, Program Record for Home Runs in a Season

NORMAN — Oklahoma tied the program and NCAA marks for home runs in a season Tuesday, on Isabela Emerling’s homer in the fourth inning of the Sooners game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Love’s Field.

With runners on the corners and one out in the fourth, Emerling jumped on the first pitch she saw from Traelen Humphrey, blasting a 240-foot home run to left field to tie the record of 161 home runs on the season.

Emerling has now homered in four consecutive games. Her home run put the Sooners up 8-0 in the fourth.

OU came into the day with 158 home runs on the season, tied for third in NCAA history.

The Sooners got on the board in the second, when freshman Allyssa Parker blasted her 11th home run of the season on a 1-1 pitch to lead off the inning.

Another freshman, Lexi McDaniel, then worked the count to 3-1 before blasting a 251-foot home run to left center to give Oklahoma back-to-back homers and pull the Sooners within one of tying the record.

McDaniel’s home run, her 10th of the season, gave the Sooners 160 home runs on the season, tying the 2024 Miami (Ohio) team for second-most in NCAA history.

With McDaniel’s home run, Oklahoma now has seven players with 10 or more home runs.

Kendall Wells leads the way with 34, followed by Gabbie Garcia’s 19, Ella Parker’s 18, Emerling’s 18 and Kasidi Pickering’s 16.

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Chaney Helton nearly tied the record in the second, taking Golden Lions’ centerfielder Shakaidria Hubbard to the wall not long after McDaniel’s home run, settling for an RBI single.

Wells came to the plate with a chance to tie the record (and break Jocelyn Alo's program record for home runs in a season) but UAPB pitcher Danika Bryant didn’t give Wells anything to hit, walking her on four pitches before getting Emerling to ground out to end the inning.

With Wells on the doorstep of the record, Ella Parker pinch hit for Wells with one out in the fourth, delivering an RBI single up the middle.

Oklahoma still has six regular-season games and the postseason remaining after Tuesday’s game but holding the record is far from a sure thing.

UCLA, which also has six games remaining, enters this weekend’s action with 154 homers.

No other team has more than 107 this season.

The Sooners open up a three-game series against No. 15 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Love's Field.