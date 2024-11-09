Oklahoma-Missouri GameDay Preview: X-Factors
Get Nasty
Did anyone catch what Jovantae Barnes did last week? Dude ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns — he had 150 and three scores by halftime. I know, I know. It was just Maine. It was a physical mismatch. But the Sooners finally — finally — showed some kind of identity on offense. The offensive line and tight ends got the call, read the defense, blocked the right guys and made the conscious decision to play hard-nosed football. We hadn’t seen that from this bunch before. That’s the path forward for Oklahoma to beat Missouri, and to challenge Alabama and LSU. It has to start with the o-line, where Logan Howland, Heath Ozaeta, Troy Everett, Febechi Nwaiwu and (we think) Michael Tarquin continue to trend up.
— John E. Hoover
Blitz All Night
The injury questions surrounding Missouri quarterback Brady Cook makes OU’s return to Faurot Field that much more intriguing. If Drew Pyne is again handed the keys to the Tigers’ offense, Oklahoma’s defense will have chances to take the ball away and set the offense up in short fields. Pyne threw three interceptions against Alabama in Missouri’s last outing, which spelled disaster at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Luther Burden is a weapon that can keep the Tiger offense moving with massive chunk plays regardless of who the quarterback is, which is why Saturday will present a great opportunity for Zac Alley to dial up pressure and ensure that Pyne doesn’t have the time to locate his electric big-play threat. Pyne isn’t renowned for his escapability, either, which could allow the Sooners to generate some big plays defensively by bringing extra bodies because they’ve struggled to consistency hit home when bringing four-man pressures.
— Ryan Chapman
Confidence
I understand the Sooners only beat little ol' Maine, but in the midst of a three-game skid and a losing season, a team will get a boost from any kind of win. There was just something about the team this week, especially quarterback Jackson Arnold. It's like they have their swagger back. And as rough as this season has been at times, there has been obvious improvement every week lately, even if it was for only a half against Ole Miss. Again, I understand the level of competition, but after giving up 9-10 sacks each of the previous two weeks, OU kept Arnold upright all game against Maine. It was OU's eighth offensive line combination of the season, and included a pair of redshirt freshmen, but maybe the eighth time was the charm. The likelihood of having Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq back at receiver also injected confidence straight into Arnold's veins. The Sooners are improved and recuperated. For maybe the first time since that trip to Auburn, the Sooners are waltzing into a game with their chests out.
— Dekota Gregory
Play Like There’s Something to Win For
Because there is. This is the revival of an historic rivalry game and, more importantly, a chance to preserve one of the program’s most sacred traditions. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game was two months before my birth. If it’s winter time in Norman, you can be sure the Sooners are preparing to play in a bowl game. Between now and the end of this season, there won’t be a better opportunity to secure a 26th consecutive postseason appearance.
— Bryce McKinnis
Health at WR
If the Sooners are able to get Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks back at wide receiver, Oklahoma's offense will have a much better chance at moving the ball against Missouri. With Jackson Arnold potentially regaining confidence after a strong performance against Maine and a few touchdown drives against Mississippi, getting two of the team's top wideouts back could be enough to spark OU's offense. Farooq and Burks would give Joe Jon Finley's offense a pair of veteran wide receivers and prevent Arnold from having to rely on freshman and other inexperienced pass catchers.
— Randall Sweet
Staying Disciplined
Oklahoma and Missouri will face off once again this weekend as an old rivalry is restored. Of course, it hasn’t been an ultra competitive rivalry, but the Sooners and Tigers have a long line of history. With familiar faces on each side and a handful of a recent recruiting battles, there should be no love lost this weekend. Brent Venables was quick to dismiss any animosity towards Missouri, but is that really the case with the players on both sides? From the outside looking in, it certainly feels like these two teams don’t like each other either. The stakes are high — but not for the reason both teams envisioned coming into the season. Oklahoma has looked much better over the last two weeks and seems to have some positive momentum, while Missouri is trying to keep the wheels from falling off towards a complete downward spiral. In a game like this, things could get chippy. The Sooners will have to stay laser focused and not retaliate. Discipline after the play could be the deciding factor. Oklahoma will have to keep the penalties at a minimum.
— Ross Lovelace