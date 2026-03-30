Observations from Oklahoma's Fourth Spring Practice
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NORMAN — Oklahoma held another spring practice early Monday evening, and local media got a roughly 45-minute window to film and photograph.
Here are some observations from the Sooners On SI staff:
Injuries/Players Not Full-Participants
- Elijah Thomas was wearing a boot on his left foot and not participating.
- Xavier Robinson was wearing a boot on his right leg/foot, he walked off the field as practice began.
- Jer'Michael Carter was wearing a boot on his left foot.
- Fellow wide receiver Trell Harris was on crutches. Brent Venables already mentioned he had a "little cleanup" procedure last week.
- David Stone was not in a helmet, but still same status as the previous media-viewing session on Saturday — involved but not participating.
- Ryan Fodje walked off the field after position groups began and never returned during the viewing window.
- Beau Jandreau was wearing a boot on his left foot.
- Caleb Nitta was in a helmet, but watching in position groups.
- Daniel Akinkunmi was still on a scooter.
- Fred Hinton was also off to the side watching in a helmet among offensive linemen.
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General Observations
- Danny Okoye broke the team down after stretching to send players to their position drills.
- Jeremiah Newcombe was in the blue no-contact jersey and worked with the linebackers — he stepped in for Reggie Powers III as the backup cheetah during situational scrimmages.
- Venables continued to spend a lot of time with the tight ends.
- During ball-security drills, he was emphasizing force on the player tasked with trying to smash the ball away from Jack Van Dorselaer — "Hit the ball!"
- Jake Maikkula shows no signs of fatigue and comfortably the starting center and leading the charge out of huddles.
- Marcus James was in a blue no-contact jersey among the linebackers.
- Nigel Smith received consistent praise during position drills and made nice plays during situational scrimmages.
- DeZephen Walker has a low-center of gravity and very quick feet — received praise from running backs coach Deland McCullough running through dummies.
- Jonathan Hatton is an upright runner, has great power and speed for his size, but McCullough got on him to keep his pad level down consistently — he runs similar to Alex Ross, with more fluidity in his hips.
- Noah Best routinely took second reps behind Maikkula.
- E'Marion Harris received praise from Bill Bedenbaugh consistently.
Situational Scrimmage
The team went offense vs. defense in situational football.
- Starting offensive line (left to right) for the rushing period: Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Maikkula, Heath Ozaeta, Harris
- Starting wide receivers/tight ends: Manny Choice, Mackenzie Alleyene, Isaiah Sategna, Hayden Hansen
- Hatton and John Mateer in the backfield.
- Starting defensive line: Okoye, Smith, Trent Wilson, Taylor Wein
- Starting linebackers: Kip Lewis, James Nesta and Powers (cheetah)
- Starting defensive backs: Eli Bowen, Courtland Guillory, Michael Boganowski, Peyton Bowen
- Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan came on at linebacker during second-team defense.
- Freshman Bowe Bentley showed some speed on QB keepers.
- Tate Sandell was 1-for-3 on field goal hurry-up drills, including a missed 49-yard attempt wide right into a stiff wind.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.