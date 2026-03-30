Observations from Oklahoma's Fourth Spring Practice

NORMAN — Oklahoma held another spring practice early Monday evening, and local media got a roughly 45-minute window to film and photograph.

Here are some observations from the Sooners On SI staff:

Injuries/Players Not Full-Participants

Elijah Thomas was wearing a boot on his left foot and not participating.

was wearing a boot on his left foot and not participating. Xavier Robinson was wearing a boot on his right leg/foot, he walked off the field as practice began.

was wearing a boot on his right leg/foot, he walked off the field as practice began. Jer'Michael Carter was wearing a boot on his left foot.

was wearing a boot on his left foot. Fellow wide receiver Trell Harris was on crutches. Brent Venables already mentioned he had a "little cleanup" procedure last week .

was on crutches. already mentioned he had a . David Stone was not in a helmet, but still same status as the previous media-viewing session on Saturday — involved but not participating.

was not in a helmet, but still same status as the previous media-viewing session on Saturday — involved but not participating. Ryan Fodje walked off the field after position groups began and never returned during the viewing window.

walked off the field after position groups began and never returned during the viewing window. Beau Jandreau was wearing a boot on his left foot.

was wearing a boot on his left foot. Caleb Nitta was in a helmet, but watching in position groups.

was in a helmet, but watching in position groups. Daniel Akinkunmi was still on a scooter.

was still on a scooter. Fred Hinton was also off to the side watching in a helmet among offensive linemen.

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General Observations

Danny Okoye broke the team down after stretching to send players to their position drills.

broke the team down after stretching to send players to their position drills. Jeremiah Newcombe was in the blue no-contact jersey and worked with the linebackers — he stepped in for Reggie Powers III as the backup cheetah during situational scrimmages.

was in the blue no-contact jersey and worked with the linebackers — he stepped in for as the backup cheetah during situational scrimmages. Venables continued to spend a lot of time with the tight ends.

During ball-security drills, he was emphasizing force on the player tasked with trying to smash the ball away from Jack Van Dorselaer — "Hit the ball!"

— "Hit the ball!" Jake Maikkula shows no signs of fatigue and comfortably the starting center and leading the charge out of huddles.

shows no signs of fatigue and comfortably the starting center and leading the charge out of huddles. Marcus James was in a blue no-contact jersey among the linebackers.

was in a blue no-contact jersey among the linebackers. Nigel Smith received consistent praise during position drills and made nice plays during situational scrimmages.

received consistent praise during position drills and made nice plays during situational scrimmages. DeZephen Walker has a low-center of gravity and very quick feet — received praise from running backs coach Deland McCullough running through dummies.

has a low-center of gravity and very quick feet — received praise from running backs coach running through dummies. Jonathan Hatton is an upright runner, has great power and speed for his size, but McCullough got on him to keep his pad level down consistently — he runs similar to Alex Ross , with more fluidity in his hips.

is an upright runner, has great power and speed for his size, but McCullough got on him to keep his pad level down consistently — he runs similar to , with more fluidity in his hips. Noah Best routinely took second reps behind Maikkula.

routinely took second reps behind Maikkula. E'Marion Harris received praise from Bill Bedenbaugh consistently.

Situational Scrimmage

The team went offense vs. defense in situational football.