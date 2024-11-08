Oklahoma-Missouri Preview: Sooners On SI Staff Picks
John E. Hoover
If the ankle Jovantae Barnes rolled against Maine doesn’t slow him down, Oklahoma has a real chance to win this one. The Sooners started the week as a 4-point underdog but are now 3-point favorites and have been largely undaunted in SEC road games so far, and Columbia is no more of a snake pit than Oxford or Auburn. Jackson Arnold said he actually enjoys playing in road games. The potential return of wideouts Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks bears watching this week, but Sooner Nation isn’t holding its breath. It doesn’t look like Missouri QB Brady Cook will play, so that shifts OU’s defensive focus to Drew Pyne. Look for Zac Alley to try to pressure and confuse Pyne into turning the football over, and for Joe Jon Finley to get Barnes going early and then use Arnold to find guys downfield via the play-action pass.
Oklahoma 21, Missouri 20
Ryan Chapman
For once, it feels like Oklahoma is getting healthier while the Sooners’ opponent is battling the injury bug. OU could get a pair of receivers back in Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks on Saturday, while Missouri is likely to be without starting quarterback Brady Cook and potentially the Tigers’ leading rusher in Nate Noel. The Tigers haven’t been all that impressive even with Cook in the lineup, providing some hope that the Sooners could steal a road game to get bowl eligible. Oklahoma’s improvements on the ground over the past few weeks, starting with a strong first-half performance against Ole Miss’ stout defensive line, could be the path forward in Columbia, MO. Provided Jovantae Barnes can make it onto the field after playing through an ankle injury he sustained against Maine, OU’s efforts on the ground paired with just enough chunk plays through the air should be enough to upend a depleted Missouri squad.
Final: Oklahoma 20, Missouri 13
Dekota Gregory
While stock is rising for the Sooners, it's time to sell high on Missouri. OU is getting healthier and just put an end to a three-game losing streak, albeit against a mediocre FCS team. The Tigers, though, have a hobbled quarterback (if he plays) and are coming off getting shut out by Alabama before a bye week. Their close wins against Auburn show these two teams are evenly matched, but this matchup might just be better timing for the escalating Sooners.
Final: Oklahoma 24, Missouri 17
Bryce McKinnis
The dog days of Oklahoma’s first SEC season have not been exhausted, but Saturday does provide a rare opportunity as the Sooners enter the game a slight favorite over the Missouri Tigers, who were ranked as high as No. 6 earlier this season but fell out of the latest AP Poll top 25. Two things are happening this Saturday: A once-great rivalry (for Oklahoma, at least) will be revived in Columbia as the Sooners search for their 44th win in 50 tries against Mizzou, who once shared membership in the Big Six, Seven, Eight and 12. The second is OU’s vying for bowl eligibility. As its 25-year bowl streak is in jeopardy, the Sooners need a win this Saturday.
Oklahoma 20, Mizzou 14
Randall Sweet
While the Sooners should be able to stay within striking distance against Missouri, the team's offensive struggles will prevent OU from being able to pull off the win on the road. While Jackson Arnold and Oklahoma's offense may find success at certain points throughout the game, Joe Jon Finley's group won't be able to consistently sustain drives and will likely still struggle for much of the contest. Defensively, the Sooners should put up another valiant effort, but will fall victim to exhaustion after being on the field for the majority of the game and could give up a few big plays as the game progresses.
Final: Missouri 24, Oklahoma 21
Ross Lovelace
It’s a must-win for all the wrong reasons, but it’s still a must-win. Oklahoma needs to continue building on the small momentum it has and finish the season strong. Most of the college football talking heads pegged the Sooners for seven wins before the season started, so if Oklahoma can make magic happen across the last three games it feels like a disaster averted. Sure, a 7-5 season is never acceptable at Oklahoma, but all things considered, it would generate a ton of positive momentum heading into the offseason and springboard the Sooners into year two of the SEC. Missouri is on the ropes, and this truly feels like a winnable game for Oklahoma. If Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks return, expect Jackson Arnold to put together his best game of the season. He has shown flashes over the last two weeks of his still sky-high potential, and can prove this week why he’s still the Sooners’ quarterback of the future. Missouri’s struggling offense should have all sorts of trouble against Oklahoma’s defense. If the Sooners can put some points on the board, this could be OU’s most impressive win of the season.
Final: Oklahoma 27, Missouri 13