Oklahoma Names Captains for Week 2 Bout Against Kent State

Oklahoma’s captains for the upcoming tilt against Kent State were named on Tuesday morning.

Running back Eric Gray, defensive end Reggie Grimes, right guard Chris Murray, wide receiver Theo Wease and cornerback Woodi Washington will serve as the captains for the contest, a change from No. 9-ranked OU’s season-opening win over the UTEP Miners.

Gray had a nice opener for the Sooners, crossing the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time in the Crimson and Cream.

Grimes was also a standout performer, as his 2.5 sack performance punctuated an emotional game for the junior.

Against the Miners, Murray made his 14th start for Oklahoma at right guard as the Palmdale, CA, native is one of the Sooners’ three returning starters up front.

The first contest of the year marked the return for Wease, who missed the 2021 season due to injury. Wease hauled in three catches for 37 yards, though he felt he should have gone for more — especially on his second catch of the game.

A veteran leader in the secondary, Washington made his 11th career start this past Saturday. The redshirt junior wasn’t really tested through the air against the Miners, though he did record one tackle in the win.

On his radio show last week, OU head coach Brent Venables said the Sooners would have a unique way of selecting captains this season.

Instead of having four or five guys who are the captains for the entire season, a new slate of captains will be voted on each week. At the end of the season banquet, all of the players who were elected a captain will receive special honors.

Last week, Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis, David Ugwoegbu, DaShaun White and Justin Broiles served as captains for the Sooners.

