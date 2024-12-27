Oklahoma-Navy GameDay Preview: X-Factors
Discipline
Navy might have the most disciplined roster in the country this season — or every season. Can you imagine the focus and commitment it takes to be a member of the Midshipmen football team? Division I college football, officer and leadership training, the mental and physical rigors of military service — it takes a special breed of American soldier to do what they do. Oklahoma’s defense is based on reading keys — one quick read leads you to an immediate reaction. But Navy’s offense is based on discipline and precision — being exactly where you’re supposed to be on every play — with a healthy dose of deception. Can the OU defense, without its two most experienced players in Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman making most of the calls, make every read? Can they be disciplined enough in the run game to fit every gap on every play? And offensively, can the Sooners be disciplined enough to maximize their offensive possessions and turn them into points? Because Navy’s going to keep the football on long drives. Navy actually played a game this year with zero penalties, zero turnovers and zero punts. Good luck with that.
— John E. Hoover
Take Care of the Football
Navy wants to shorten Friday’s Armed Forces Bowl. Both sides know that heading into the matchup. So the Sooners’ offense, headed once again by Michael Hawkins Jr., will already get fewer possessions than usual to attack a mediocre Midshipmen defense. Between Hawkins and Xavier Robinson, OU is set up to have success on the ground so long as Oklahoma doesn’t turn the ball over. If the offense has some of the miscues that plagued it all year, Navy will be able to chew more clock and make life difficult in Fort Worth.
— Ryan Chapman
Read More Oklahoma vs. Navy:
Pound the Rock
It’s no secret that Navy will run the ball often against the Sooners. The Midshipmen rushed 552
times in the regular season while throwing just 166 times. The Sooners need to be able to
replicate that. Friday will be Michael Hawkins Jr.’s first game playing since he was benched
against South Carolina on Oct. 19. With so many Sooner wideouts in the transfer portal, it will
be necessary for OU to run the ball. Hawkins’ dual-threat capabilities stand out, and the
Sooners will have running backs Gavin Sawchuk, Sam Franklin, Xavier Robinson and Taylor
Tatum all available.
— Carson Field