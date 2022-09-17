Skip to main content

Oklahoma-Nebraska Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game at Nebraska.

LINCOLN, NE — No. 6-ranked Oklahoma and unranked Nebraska renew their ancient rivalry in an 11 a.m. kickoff from Memorial Stadium. AllSooners has four reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

10:27 a.m.

All three freshmen linebackers made the trip: Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis are warming up.

— JH

10:21 a.m.

Right tackle Wanya Morris is here, is suited up, and is going through pregame warmups.

As Brent Venables said Tuesday, expect him to start today.

— JH

10:19 a.m.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas is here but isn't suited up for Oklahoma.

Safety Key Lawrence is dressed out and appears good to go.

— RC

9:37 a.m.

It’s been raining moderately all morning in Lincoln. Current temp is 68 degrees. There were what looked like student equipment managers playing touch football in the north “Huskers” end zone, but thy’ve given way to the early arriving players.

Fox’s Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush just posed for a photo on the big “N” at midfield. The Sooners are in the building but haven’t been on the field yet.

— JH

