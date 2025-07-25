Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle on Returning WR: 'Big-time Player Written All Over Him'
Because of the depleted state of Oklahoma’s wide receiver room, Zion Kearney saw plenty of action as a true freshman in 2024.
Kearney, a wideout from Fresno, TX, played in 11 games for the Sooners last year, catching eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle — new to OU in 2025 — singled out Kearney as a returning wideout who has been impressive throughout the offseason, along with Deion Burks.
“He's a kid whenever I showed up in the bowl game, he was still really young, was kind of thrust into a little bit of action,” Arbuckle said at Thursday’s OU Football Coaches Luncheon. “And over the last seven months, I've seen big strides in his game, more so in his confidence than anything.”
The Sooners’ wide receiver corps took hit after hit in 2024, as Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony, Jayden Gibson and Burks all missed extended time with injuries.
This led to more playing time for Kearney, as well as other young players like Jacob Jordan, Ivan Carreon and Zion Ragins.
Kearney made his first collegiate catch against Tulane in Week 3 but didn’t record any offensive stats until the Red River Rivalry. Against Texas, Kearney led Oklahoma with 44 receiving yards in the Sooners’ 34-3 loss.
The true freshman wideout stayed quiet for the remainder of the regular season, catching only one more pass against Maine. He started in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy and made the most of his increased role, catching two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Kearney was a consensus 4-star prospect out of high school, choosing Oklahoma over LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M and others.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Seven Key Elements for Oklahoma to Have a Dream Season in 2025
- Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle: John Mateer's Leadership 'Draws' Team Together
- Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Believes Sooners Will Compete for SEC Title
From the moment Arbuckle arrived at OU, the offensive coordinator knew Kearney could be a major threat in his offense.
“I try to remind him every day like, 'Hey, man, you're a big dude out here,'” Arbuckle said. “He's 6-2, 215 pounds, and he can move and he can catch and he can run.”
Anderson, Farooq, Anthony, J.J. Hester and Jaquaize Pettaway all transferred from Oklahoma after the 2024 season, as well as tight end Bauer Sharp, who led OU with 324 receiving yards.
The Sooners, though, added talent to the position group through the portal, signing Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Josiah Martin (Cal), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois) and Jer’Michael Carter (McNeese State).
Oklahoma, of course, landed quarterback John Mateer (Washington State) and running back Jaydn Ott (Cal) from the portal. The Sooners also grabbed offensive linemen Jake Maikkula (Stanford), Luke Baklenko (Stanford) and Derek Simmons, as well tight ends Carson Kent (Kennesaw State), John Locke Jr. (Louisiana Tech) and Will Huggins (Pittsburg State).
Even with so much new offensive talent, Arbuckle expects Kearney to be a key contributor — as long as he retains his newfound confidence.
“I try and reinforce that into him every single day, like, 'Hey, man, you are a big joker out here who has a big-time player written all over him.' And he buys into that, and he puts the work in to go out there and make those plays during practice.”