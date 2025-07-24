Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle: John Mateer's Leadership 'Draws' Team Together
NORMAN — The John Mateer hype around Norman — and the nation — is very real.
But offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle believes it’s warranted.
Mateer, Oklahoma’s new starting quarterback, transferred to OU from Washington State after the 2024 season. Arbuckle served as WSU’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, helping bring Mateer to Norman.
Mateer threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Cougars last year. His plus-2000 odds for the Heisman Trophy are tied for the eighth highest among all players nationally entering the 2025 season.
“John Mateer makes everybody better on the offensive side of the ball,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said at Thursday’s OU Football Coaches Luncheon. “He was immediately able to plug in and have a really big impact.”
Whether or not Mateer takes home accolades like the Heisman, Arbuckle is confident the quarterback is a name that Sooner fans will remember for years to come.
“I’ve known him for about three years now, and what everyone at Oklahoma knows about John and gets to see from John, I’ve gotten to watch the whole process of development to the kid that he is,” Arbuckle said Thursday. “I’m thankful to be able to go on to Year 3 with the guy. I’m thankful that OU gets Year 1 with him.”
Mateer played three seasons at WSU but threw just 19 passes in his first two campaigns. After Cam Ward transferred to Miami (where he became a Heisman finalist and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft), Mateer became the Cougars’ starter in 2024, leading them to an 8-4 regular-season record.
Entering his third season coaching Mateer, Arbuckle has noticed the quarterback’s ability to make everyone around him better — and not just offensive players.
“The best thing I think about John is he has a way of galvanizing people around him to push for the common goal: Pull the rope in the same direction,” Arbuckle said. “He has a great spirit around him that guys, not only on offense … they draw to him. These kids want to play harder for John Mateer.”
Arbuckle said it’s Mateer’s desire to win that makes his leadership so infectious.
“He, in turn, does the same thing,” Arbuckle said. “He wants to be better for his teammates, always constantly trying to find ways to better himself physically and mentally and spiritually because he knows the best version of himself is the best version for Oklahoma. And that’s how he brings it every single day.”
Todd Bates, Oklahoma’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach, has noticed the same thing.
Even though Mateer has made drills and scrimmages tougher for Oklahoma’s defensive players, he has gained the respect of those who warm up on the opposite side during practice.
“I have an acronym for his name: ‘My Attempt To Earn Everybody’s Respect,’ ” Bates said. “It was successful. He’s earned everybody’s respect. When you’re a real leader, that’s what you want to come in and earn. Our d-line, our linebackers and our DBs, everybody raves about it. He’s made us better and brought us closer together in a short period of time.”
Mateer’s added leadership comes when the Sooners desperately need it — especially offensively.
OU finished No. 121 out of 134 FBS teams in passing offense (175.8 yards per game) in 2024. The Sooners saw numerous wide receivers and offensive linemen suffer injuries throughout the season, leading to inconsistent offensive play.
But Oklahoma’s coaches are confident that Mateer will be the one to get the offense back to what it was when players like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and CeeDee Lamb starred for the Sooners.
“He’s an answer and a problem,” Bates said. “He’s an answer for our team, he’s a problem for whatever team he’s going against.”
OU opens the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.