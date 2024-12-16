Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer to Tulsa
NORMAN — After a short stint at Oklahoma, offensive lineman Evan McClure is headed home.
McClure, who just wrapped up his freshman year in Norman, announced on Saturday that he will transfer to Tulsa.
McClure’s announcement — posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account — came five days after announcing his entry into the transfer portal. In that post, McClure noted that he was thankful for his time in Norman but would be entering the portal with four years remaining of eligibility.
“After a conversation with my family I have decided to enter the portal with 4 years of eligibility,” McClure wrote on Twitter/X. “I want to thank the University of Oklahoma, Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh, Coach (Brent) Venables, and the Oklahoma staff for everything.”
McClure chose to come to OU despite receiving three other NCAA Division I FBS offers from Arkansas (also preferred walk-on), Tulsa and Air Force. He also accrued offers from Abilene Christian, Pittsburg State, Missouri Western, Akron, Central Oklahoma, East Central and Merrimack.
The offensive lineman out of Bixby, OK, came to OU in June after committing in February. He was a bonus to a recruiting class that signed scholarship offensive linemen Josh Aisosa, Daniel Akinkunmi, Isaiah Autry, Eugene Brooks and Eddy Pierre-Louis.
He followed the footsteps of his father, center Bruce McClure, who played at Oklahoma from 1993-97. But while he joined the program as a legacy recruit, McClure never appeared in any games for the Sooners.
McClure will join a Tulsa program that is going through a rebuild.
The Golden Hurricane finished 3-9 (1-7 AAC) in 2024, tied for last place in the American Athletic Conference. They fired coach Kevin Wilson before the end of the regular season.
On Dece. 8, Tulsa hired 35-year-old Tre Lamb, formerly the head coach at East Tennessee State, to be its next head coach.
In total, McClure is one of 23 Sooners that have entered or reportedly will enter the transfer. He is one of nine Sooners to pick his future program, joining Jackson Arnold (Auburn), Kalib Hicks (Oklahoma State), Jayden Rowe (Kansas State), Bauer Sharp (LSU), Ty Kubicek (Harding), Kani Walker (Arkansas), Brenen Thompson (Mississippi State) and, apparently, Geirean Hatchett (Washington).
The winter transfer portal window closes on Dec. 28. Players that wish to enter the transfer portal do not have to choose their new program by that deadline, but their names must be entered to be eligible for the portal during the winter window.