Oklahoma Offensive Linemen Upgraded to Probable in Second SEC Availability Report
NORMAN — Oklahoma saw a handful of offensive linemen have their statuses upgraded in the second availability report for the Sooners’ game against Auburn, released Thursday.
Linemen Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Maikkula and Michael Fasusi were all graded as questionable on the initial report, released Wednesday. But all three of their statuses improved to probable on Thursday.
Nwaiwu had a scary moment in OU’s win over Temple last week but seems to be trending toward playing against Auburn. Maikkula also got nicked up against the Owls but also seems to be on the path toward playing against the Tigers.
Fasusi, a true freshman offensive tackle, missed the Temple game after making his college football debut against Michigan. He logged a strong 74.6 Pro Football Focus offensive grade in the 24-13 win over the Wolverines, who were ranked No. 15 at the time.
Wide receiver Zion Kearney also saw his status go from questionable to probable.
Kearney made his first catches of the 2025 season against Temple, finishing the Sooners’ 42-3 win with 31 yards. He stood out for OU to end the 2024 season, logging 66 yards and a touchdown in the Sooners’ Armed Forces Bowl loss to Navy.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis left the Temple game in the second quarter and received a probable designation on Wednesday. His status is unchanged.
Lewis, playing in his first year at OU after transferring from Southern Illinois after the 2024 season, is third on the team in both catches and receiving yards with 15 and 181, respectively.
Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive lineman Isaiah Dent are both questionable, as they were on Wednesday.
Cornerback Eli Bowen and wide receiver Javonnie Gibson’s doubtful statuses didn’t change on Thursday. Neither of them have appeared in a game during the 2025 season.
Four Sooners — offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jacob Taylor and defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe — were listed as out on the initial availability report, and those are still the only Sooners with that designation. OU coach Brent Venables revealed on Tuesday that Everett will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
For Auburn, Eric Singleton Jr. will likely play against OU after being listed as probable on Thursday. A Georgia Tech transfer, Singleton has compiled 149 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ first three contests of 2025.
The SEC will release another availability report with updated statuses on Friday before releasing one no later than 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.
Oklahoma’s game against Auburn is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.