OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands First Commit of 2026 Class

NEWS: 4⭐️ Gage Mayfield has committed to Oklahoma, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-7 small forward is a top-65 recruit in the 2026 class.



“Time for another Mayfield to take over Oklahoma, just in a different sport” https://t.co/WwPZUTF4zH pic.twitter.com/aP1KW7HYYY