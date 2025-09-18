OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands First Commit of 2026 Class
Another talented Mayfield is headed to Norman, but this time to play basketball.
Gage Mayfield, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward committed to Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday.
Rivals National Basketball Reporter Joe Tipton reported Mayfield’s pledge.
Mayfield is rated as the No. 63-overall player in the country per 247Sports’ Composite Ranking.
He’s rated as the 12th-best power forward by 247Sports, and the Moundville, AL, product is rated as the top-overall player in Alabama.
Moser landed one of the most exciting defensive prospects in Mayfield, and he's the type of athlete the Sooners need to compete with the size and athleticism of the SEC.
Mayfield visited Oklahoma this past weekend.
He has also taken visits to Tennessee, Florida State and Vanderbilt this summer.
Mayfield is Moser’s first verbal commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.
OU finished with the 29th-best signing class in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.
The Sooners inked forward Alec Blair, along with centers Kai Rogers and Andreas Holst and shooting guard Jake Hansen.
Moser and his staff also signed a talented transfer portal class.
Oklahoma landed Miami guard Nijel Pack, Notre Dame forward Tae Davis, Alabama forward Derrion Reid and Saint Joseph’s University guard Xzayvier Brown.
OU will return guard Jeff Nwankwo, center Mohamed Wague, guard Dayton Forsythe, guard Jadon Jones, forward Kuol Atak and guard Reid Lovelace.
The Sooners will open the season in an exhibition contest with Wisconsin in Milwaukee on Oct. 24 before opening up the regular season in full at home against Saint Francis on Nov. 3.
Oklahoma will play in a handful of marquee non-conference matchups this year.
Moser will take his team to Spokane, WA, to clash with Gonzaga on Nov. 8. The Sooners will return home to play Arkansas-Pine Bluff at McCasland Field House on Nov. 8, then they’ll head to South Dakota to take on Nebraska on Nov. 15.
In Chicago, OU will take on Marquette on Nov. 28, and the Sooners will play at Wake Forest on Dec. 2 and they’ll play against Arizona State on Dec. 6 in Phoenix.
Bedlam hostilities will renew on Dec. 13 in at the Paycom Center, wrapping up the major part of OU’s non-conference schedule before entering SEC play.