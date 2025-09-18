Oklahoma's Secondary Preparing for Biggest Test of the Season
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s secondary has been excellent through the first three weeks of the season.
The No. 11-ranked Sooners rank second in passing defense and fourth in team passing efficiency defense, but they’ve yet to face a wide receiver duo as explosive as Auburn’s in 2025.
Cam Coleman, the Tigers’ 6-foot-3, 201-pounder, caught three passes for 82 yards against the Sooners last year, including a 42-yard reception.
He finished the year with 37 catches for 598 yards and eight scores, and he has 10 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown this season.
“He's elite. He's got great length to him,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Had a good game against us last year. He's got great catch radius. Super instinctive. He can really go up and get the football. Gonna be another area that's a big challenge for us."
Hugh Freeze also added a weapon out of the transfer portal.
Eric Singleton Jr. moved from Georgia Tech to Auburn over the offseason, and he’s hit the ground running with the Tigers.
He’s caught 13 balls for 149 yards and two scores, and also rushed the ball five times for 25 yards.
Last year, Singleton logged 754 yards and three scores on 56 catches at Georgia Tech, and he added 131 yards on 21 rushes and one additional touchdown.
“Really explosive playmaker,” Venables said. “When he touches the ball, man, he's something. Got a chance to score every time he touches the ball. They're utilizing lots of different ways as both a ball carrier, some of the perimeter game, the screen game. He's also a threat down the field.”
Singleton was listed as questionable on the first availability report of the week, but if he can play on Saturday, he’s a dynamic piece the OU secondary will have to contain.
The Sooners have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season defensively, but Oklahoma’s opponents haven’t been able to ask big questions of the secondary downfield.
Illinois State and Temple were overmatched, and Michigan left plenty to be desired at receiver.
Tight end Marlin Klein missed the Week 2 showdown with the Sooners, leaving Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley to do everything himself.
McCulley caught three passes for 91 yards, most notably connecting with quarterback Bryce Underwood for a 44-yard completion.
Michigan receiver Channing Goodwin caught a 25-yard pass, but otherwise, the Sooners haven’t given up any other passing plays of 20 yards or more downfield.
Oklahoma’s secondary is getting healthier, too.
Veteran cornerback Gentry Williams was held out of OU’s contest against Temple, but he was not on Wednesday’s availability report.
Kendel Dolby returned to the lineup against the Owls, and barring a setback, sophomore Eli Bowen is nearing his return.
Every piece of the defense works together. OU’s defensive line has ensured that the secondary doesn’t have to sit in coverage for long. But the Tigers should be able to challenge Williams, Dolby, Courtland Guillory, Jacobe Johnson and Oklahoma’s safeties on Saturday, which is an aspect of Saturday’s game the Sooner secondary is looking forward to.
“Very explosive, fast,” OU safety Robert Spears-Jennings said. “… I feel like (every) receiver corps has their pros and cons. But I feel like they have a lot of pros to them.”