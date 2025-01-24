Oklahoma Offers a Second Quarterback in 2026 Recruiting Class
Oklahoma has offered a second quarterback in the 2026 class.
With a long-standing verbal commitment from Californian Jaden O’Neal, OU coach Brent Venables and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on Friday offered Texan Bowe Bentley as well.
A Texas 4A state champion this season at Celina, Bentley is rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports after completing 171-of-245 passes (69.8 percent) for 3,211 yards with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Bentley also rushed 124 times for 923 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and scored 16 TDs on the ground as he led his team to a 16-0 record.
O’Neal committed to OU on June 24 when Seth Littrell was still coaching Sooner quarterbacks. He took an unofficial visit to Colorado in November, but his father told Sooners On SI that was just to get a close-up look at Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders.
O’Neal has voiced in numerous news outlets since then that he’s 100 percent committed to Oklahoma.
He told Rivals just last week that he was “still really locked in” with the Sooners.
At Narbonne High School in Harbor City last season, O’Neal completed 61 percent of his throws for 3,040 yards with 28 TDs and four INTs and led his team to the CIF championship. He’s a 247 Sports 4-star prospect, ranks as the No. 12 QB in the nation and is the No. 23 recruit in the state of California.
O’Neal posted Thursday that he’s “excited to be back in Norman, OK this weekend for the (Junior) Day,” with a "BoomerSooner" hashtag and the usual “horns down” emojis.
As for Bentley, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior has offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Arizona, Boston College, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, North Texas, Texas Tech, Tulane, UCF, USF, UTEP, UTSA and Wisconsin among others.
According to 247 Sports, he’s the No. 11 high school quarterback in the country and the No. 28 player in the state of Texas.
Recruiting insiders have largely assumed Bentley would choose Texas Tech, but the OU offer could change that dynamic.
Historically, the Sooners don't usually offer more than one quarterback in a class, but the transfer portal may have changed that strategy. In the 2024 class, OU brought in 4-star Michael Hawkins and 3-star Brendan Zurbrugg as true freshman (Zurbrugg has already transferred).