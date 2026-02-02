Oklahoma Offers In-State 2027 Quarterback, Several Other Notable Players

Oklahoma is in full offseason mode, and as a result, coach Brent Venables and his staff have been busy on the recruiting trail.

The Sooners spent much of last week extending new offers to prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes. Their staff members also traveled across the country to visit many OU commits and targets.

Here is the latest in Oklahoma recruiting:

New 2027 offers

The Sooners sent an offer to quarterback Greydon Howell, who is one of the most dynamic players from Oklahoma in the Class of 2027.

Listed at 5-11 and 170 pounds, Howell hails from Broken Bow. As a junior in 2025, Howell threw for 2,817 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,514 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Howell also plays baseball and basketball at Broken Bow High School. He is graded as a 3-star prospect by On3.

Oklahoma offered another in-state prospect in Jenks High School safety Kailib Dillard.

Dillard is graded as a 3-star recruit by all major recruiting services, and he is ranked the No. 71 safety in the 2027 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings. He has also picked up offers from Florida, Arizona, Baylor, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

2027 edge rusher Sedrick Marsh Jr. also received an OU offer.

Marsh, from Waxahachie, TX, is a consensus 3-star prospect. He stands 6-5 and weighs 230 pounds.

Other major programs who have offered Marsh include Texas A&M, Texas, LSU and Missouri.

Consensus 4-star athlete Lawrence Britt earned an offer from the Sooners as well.

Britt, from Memphis, TN, is the No. 53 player in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He competed in the 2026 Under Armour All-America game, and he has also received offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Indiana.

Also from Tennessee, Tae Walden Jr. of Collierville announced an offer from OU.

Walden plays both defensive back and wide receiver, and he is graded as the No. 19 athlete in the 2027 class by 247Sports. He is the son of former NFL linebacker Erik Walden, who spent a decade in the league.

Walden has earned offers from Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin, among several other major programs.

Another 2027 player who earned an OU offer is defensive back Gideon Gash.

Gash is a 4-star prospect and the No. 304 overall player in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2027 cycle. The Novi, MI, native is listed at 6-4 and 185 pounds.

Other programs who have pursued Gash include Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Texas Tech.

2028 offers

The Sooners also planted seeds with a few players from the Class of 2028.

Derrell Hines Jr., a consensus 4-star and top-100 player in the class, announced an offer from the Sooners.

Hines is a native of Tampa, FL, and he is the No. 41 player in the nation from the Class of 2028, according to 247Sports. The wideout prospect caught 27 passes for 534 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2025.

Edge rusher Reagan Smith is another player who received an offer from the Sooners last week.

Smith, from Pflugerville, TX, is listed at 6-3 and 210 pounds. Though he is an unranked prospect, per 247Sports, Smith has earned offers from Houston, UTSA and Texas State in addition to the Sooners.

Also an edge rusher, Keoni Snipes earned an offer from OU as well.

Like Smith, Snipes is an unranked recruit, though he has earned several offers from major programs like LSU, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Florida State. He is a native of Saraland, AL.

Coach visits

Just weeks after the Sooners made their hire of Jason Witten official, Venables, linebackers coach Nate Dreiling and safeties coach Brandon Hall visited his son, Cooper Witten.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Witten is a 5-star recruit and the No. 21 player in the Class of 2027. Witten is a linebacker, and he logged 61 solo tackles, 10 quarterback hurries, nine tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two sacks as a junior at Liberty Christian School in 2025.

Venables and assistant defensive backs coach Xavier Brewer paid a visit to 2027 defensive back Trenton Blaylock, the younger brother of OU running back Tory Blaylock.

Blaylock hails from Humble, TX, and is listed at 6-0 and 165 pounds. He currently holds offers from Texas A&M, Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee in addition to the Sooners.

OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh went north to Hays, KS, to visit interior lineman Gus Corsair.

Had a great home visit and dinner with @OU_CoachB tonight! I had a great time and can’t wait to be in Norman this weekend!! @CoachVenables @OU_Football #BOOMER pic.twitter.com/QJHkpasvgT — Gus Corsair 2027 OL (@gus_corsair) January 29, 2026

Corsair is graded as a 4-star prospect by all major recruiting services, and he is the No. 245 player in the 2027 class, per 247Sports. Other offers of his include Kansas, Kansas State, Auburn and Arkansas.

The Sooners’ coaches also visited a handful of the players already committed from the Class of 2027, including offensive lineman Cooper Hackett, defensive back Mikhail McCreary, wide receiver Tra’Von Hall and defensive lineman Deven Robertson.

Honored & Blessed To Have @CoachVenables @CoachEmmett Down Here In Alabama Where It All Started🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/gniPOkoo2v — Tra’Von Hall (@trayhall1485665) January 28, 2026

OL targets attend OU MBB game

Oklahoma’s Red River Rivalry game against Texas didn’t go as planned, as the Sooners lost 79-69 to the Longhorns.

But a group of prospective Sooner offensive linemen — Kaeden Penny, Luke Wilson, Gavin Wilson, Corsair and Hackett — were at the Lloyd Noble Center to support OU.

Penny, Luke Wilson and Hackett the three offensive linemen who have committed to Oklahoma from the Class of 2027. 247Sports grades Penny and Hackett as 4-star players and Wilson as a 3-star.

Corsair, as mentioned previously, is one of OU’s other top offensive line targets from the 2027 class, while Gavin Wilson is a Bixby, OK, native from the Class of 2028.