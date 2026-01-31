Oklahoma Sends Offer to 2027 Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Target

The Sooners have joined the masses in pursuing Lawrence Britt.

Britt, a consensus 4-star athlete in the Class of 2027 from Memphis, TN, announced that he received an offer from Oklahoma on Friday evening.

Britt is the No. 53 overall player and No. 4 athlete in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. The Tennessee native stands 6-1 and weighs 172 pounds.

As a junior at Lausanne Collegiate School, Britt primarily played wide receiver. He finished his third high school football season with 44 catches for 696 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Britt, though, has shown the ability to be effective at multiple spots. He rushed for 299 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry in 2025. The athlete also threw a touchdown pass on one of his seven pass attempts, and he logged an interception while playing defensive back.

Britt recently competed at the Under Armour All-America game, which is reserved for the nation’s best junior and senior football players.

Oklahoma is far from the only major program that has taken notice of Britt.

The wide receiver has picked up offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Florida and Florida State. In the last couple of weeks, Britt has earned additional offers from 2026 national champion Indiana and fellow SEC member Kentucky.

Britt took unofficial visits to Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Missouri and Miami in the fall after attending camps at Florida and Florida State during the summer. Coaches from Missouri, Florida State, Clemson and Kentucky in the first few weeks of 2026.

Oklahoma is looking to further solidify its 2027 recruiting class, which ranks No. 1 nationally, per 247Sports. The Sooners have already earned pledges from 13 players in that recruiting class. Of those 13 commits, seven of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

The Sooners finalized their 2026 class in December, finishing with the No. 15 spot in 247Sports’ rankings.

OU earned its first commitment of the 2028 cycle on Thursday, as Micah Rhodes — the No. 1 running back in the class, according to 247Sports — verbally committed to the program.

Oklahoma finished the 2025 season 10-3 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open their 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.