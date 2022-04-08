Oklahoma OG McKade Mettauer Needed 'About 10 Minutes' to Decide to Transfer to OU

The former California Golden Bears lineman knew Oklahoma was the place for him as soon as Bill Bedenbaugh reached out after hitting the transfer portal.

NORMAN — The recruiting process wash short and to the point for new Oklahoma offensive lineman McKade Mettauer.

The offensive guard hit the transfer portal after starting 28 games over the past three seasons with California, and was named to the All Pro Football Focus Pac-12 Second Team last year.

Once OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh reached out, Mettauer needed just minutes to decide his next career move.

“I always wanted to go to Oklahoma, I just didn’t get the opportunity to go out of high school,” Mettauer said during a media availability on Wednesday. “The recruiting pitch when I started to transfer, there wasn’t really one. I knew Oklahoma was Oklahoma.

“I think the recruiting process was probably about 10 minutes. He called me and said we’ve got a spot for you and I said OK I’ll think about it. I called him right back and said I’m in.”

From there, Mettauer had conversations with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and head coach Brent Venables, but he knew he was locked in with the Sooners.

“(Lebby) gave me a call during the recruitment process, and that was a little bit of a pull just knowing that the whole staff wanted me and needed me,” Mettauer said. “And Coach Venables, he can talk, but he didn't have to do that with me. He said he liked that about me, and they didn't have to spend much time because they knew that I was committed to the program."

After arriving in Norman, Mettauer said it didn’t take long to notice a clear shift in culture.

Not only is the competition at Oklahoma a step up, but the energy surrounding the program is a massive difference than what he said he experienced at California.

McKade Mettauer was a constant fixture in the starting lineup across his three years playing for California Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

“Originally I’m from Houston so growing up in Texas, the football has always been kind of a main priority in our culture,” Mettauer said. “Going to the west, it was cool. I had a good time there. It just wasn’t that intense of an environment.

“Coming back to this, it just feels good for this to be a priority in a lot of people’s lives and the intensity on the field is great and around the facility.”

Now that he’s in the height of spring practice, Mettauer said he’s adjusted to his new team, he’s just hoping to make an impact on the field.

Part of that yearning for playing time has seen Mettauer work at both left and right guard, even though he was only deployed previously as a right guard during his college career.

“For the past four practices, I’ve been at left (guard),” Mettauer said. “There was one practice where I was with the ones at right guard. Going back and forth shows my versatility. I like being able to switch back and forth.

“When they had said I had a chance to play left over here, I jumped at it. I wasn’t scared switching sides. Whenever you are getting ready for the NFL, versatility is key.”

The willingness to switch back and forth doesn’t necessarily mean the transition is easy, however. Mettauer did admit there’s an adjustment period every time he slides over to the other side of the line.

“I think there’s a pretty big difference when you switch over,” Mettauer said. “I would say it takes at least half a practice to get that stance… It doesn’t take long, but there is a bit of an adjustment period.”

Mettauer will have a chance to play a large role for the Sooners both on and off the field in 2022.

The losses of Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes to the NFL leave not only a couple of starting spots up for grabs, but a bit of a leadership void in the offensive line room.

McKade Mettauer is primed to compete to be one of Oklahoma's starting guards ahead of the 2022 season Chris Landsberger / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network

With three years of college football under his belt, Mettauer has the experience to help lead, but he said he still felt like he had to earn the respect of his new teammates.

“I think that no matter what you do in the past, when you go to a new place, there are going to be guys who are – not skeptical – but you have to prove yourself wherever you go,” Mettauer said. “I didn't feel comfortable at the beginning. I wasn't going to be out on the first day telling guys what to do… I think that's part of it when you're the new guy.

“Now, getting in pads and further proving myself, I do think that a lot of guys are starting to acclimate to me and ask for help knowing that I have that experience."

Despite his initial hesitations, Mettauer’s teammate Wanya Morris said that the California transfer has been a major boost to the position group since the day he arrived on campus.

“From the first day, McKade’s been a very vocal guy since he’s got here,” Morris said on Wednesday. “It feels like he’s always been here, really. Friendly guy, but when we get to work, we get to work. In the film room, he’s one of the first people there all the time. I respect the hell out of him.”

Overall, Mettauer is pleased with how he’s adjusted to his new team, and he’s just looking forward to continuing to grow within the offense and Bedenbaugh’s system.

“I think I’ve done a good job of acclimating myself to the new offense,” he said. “Since I’m an older guy, I’ve learned offenses like this before so I’ve been able to teach some of the younger guys.

“Even when I wasn’t out on the field, I’ve been able to prove myself and climb the ladder a little bit.”

