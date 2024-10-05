Oklahoma OL Jake Taylor Knocked Off 'Rust' in 'Amazing Experience' Versus Auburn
NORMAN — Jake Taylor’s return to the lineup against Auburn brought Oklahoma’s offensive line some much-needed stability.
It was just the second time the OU right tackle has been able to take the field this year, and his return meant that the Sooners’ starting unit all rolled out together for the first time in 2024.
Taylor started against Houston, though he exited that game early, but he finished all four quarters in OU’s 27-21 win over the Tigers last Saturday after battling injuries for the first month of the season.
“I was fortunate enough to play in Houston for about a quarter and a half,” Taylor said on Wednesday. “Even that experience was amazing. Was able to play all of Auburn. Great competition, knocked the rust off and stuff like that. It's been an amazing experience. Definitely been having to be tough through this journey, but almost to the end of the bumps and bruises journey to say the least."
As a result of Taylor’s return, Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line had its best game from a simple communication standpoint, even in the face of Auburn’s rowdy crowd.
“They were much more consistent,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Our communication was cleaner. Everything was cleaner from how we're targeting and our protection was really pretty good.”
The Sooners gave up a season-low two sacks, though there are still gains that need to be made in the running game.
Those improvements will come, Oklahoma hopes, as the offensive line continues to build chemistry.
For Taylor, though, Saturday’s win was about knocking off some of the cobwebs because it’s been a long time since he’s played four quarters of football.
"Me and my family talked about — the last time I played a full game was back in senior year of high school (during) one of the four out-of-state games,” Taylor said. “Because (with) Las Vegas competition, you were out at halftime. So it was definitely rough on the body, to say the least. Conditioning wise, you got into the game a little over halfway through, but didn't really help being out the majority of the start of the year, too."
Oklahoma’s coaching staff is aware it will take a few weeks for Taylor to fully get back to where he was before the injuries on the conditioning front.
“Obviously there's some rust for him, the endurance piece,” Venables said. “And some of the limitations that you have when you're out, so the things that you can't do — maybe it's weight room and some of your lower body strength and stuff like that — and when you're out several weeks, that adds up quick. And you lose — physically you can lose a lot quick.”
But Taylor will have two weeks to work throughout practice to get ready to face off against No. 2 Texas’ talented defensive line. As the physical work to get fully into game shape continues, Venables is pleased with the mental edge Taylor brings every day.
“He's worked hard to get himself back where he needs to be and it was good to get him back,” Venables said. “He's a long athletic guy that has been in the system for a while, and so if he does make a mistake, he quickly understands that it's not real complicated for him.”
Taylor is just excited to continue to work with the starting offensive line, as the unit has faith it can still take a massive step forward as the Sooners enter this key stretch to take on the Longhorns, South Carolina and No. 12 Ole Miss.
“Getting a stable O-line out there is amazing to see,” Taylor said,
“Course, all of us are going through some stuff. When we're able to get rest up — this bye week is gonna be great for that — we're just gonna get closer. The chemistry's gonna get tighter. We're just gonna be better overall.”