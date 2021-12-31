Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes Declares for NFL Draft

    Hayes has been a three-year starter for the Sooners and played all 13 games for Oklahoma in 2021.
    Author:

    Another veteran Sooner is moving on to the next level.

    Oklahoma redshirt senior offensive lineman Marquis Hayes announced Friday that he will be forgoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

    "Thank you to the coaching staff ESPECIALLY, Coach B (Bill Bedenbaugh) for helping me develop into the man I am today on and off the field," Hayes wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to my teammates for the bond and brotherhood we have built. It has been a goal of mine to compete at the highest level.

    "With that being said, I will be foregoing my final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. I am proud to forever and always be a part of sooner nation."

    Hayes has been one of the steady forces for Bill Bedenbaugh along the Sooners’ offensive front having been a starter for each of the past three seasons.

    Read More

    At 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds, the Missouri-native looks to have good professional prospects and will certainly find himself selected in April’s draft possibly as early as Day 2.

    Hayes joins tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall, running back Kennedy Brooks and kicker Gabe Brkic as players to declare for the draft following Oklahoma’s 47-32 win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night. 

