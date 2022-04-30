Skip to main content

Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes Picked by Arizona Cardinals

Hayes just made it at the buzzer, getting selected by Arizona at the tail end of the seventh round.

Another one of Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive lineman had their NFL dreams come true.

Marquis Hayes, a three-year starter at left guard for the Sooners, was taken by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 257 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals out of Pattonville High School in St. Louis, Hayes redshirted for a year and sat as a redshirt freshman in 2018 before becoming a fixture on OU’s offensive line for his final three years in Norman.

The 6-foot-5, 324-pound guard started 37 games over the past three seasons for the Sooners, and was a mainstay of Bedenbaugh’s line since getting inserted into the starting lineup.

Last year, Hayes was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection as voted for by both the associated press and the coaches, and he was a Academic All-Big 12 First Team Honoree in both 2020 and 2021.

Hayes was the fifth Oklahoma player selected in the 2022 draft.

