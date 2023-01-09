Skip to main content

Oklahoma OL Officially Declares for NFL Draft

Chris Murray is off to the professional ranks after spending the previous three seasons with the Sooners.

Another farewell from an Oklahoma veteran.

Offensive lineman Chris Murray, who just wrapped up his final collegiate season, officially declared for the NFL Draft on Monday as he said his goodbye to the Sooners.

“First and foremost I want to thank God, for without my relationship with him and my faith I am a lost man,” Murray wrote on Twitter. “As well as my mother and my two brothers, for the sacrifices you have made have beared fruit in my life to even allow me to be in a position such as this. To my teammates, what’s understood doesn't have to be said, forever riding.

“To Coach Kelly and Coach Frye, thank you for allowing me to come to UCLA and compete early as well as challenge myself in the classroom. The bonds and memories I made in Westwood will be forever a part of me.

“To Coach Lincoln and Coach Bedenbaugh, thank you for bringing me to my second home. The love for football at the University of Oklahoma is second to none. It has been an honor to play and represent the Sooners. For the relationships and memories I have made in Norman were nothing short of God. My time here has been pivotal to my growth on and off the field and I am forever grateful.

“To Coach Venables and Coach Schmidty, thank you for adopting a new family and making it your own. For I know the testing season of this last year will be a foundation and see for this great program and university. They are in great hands.

“Lastly, thank you Sooner Nation for accepting me as a transfer and making me your own. For our time spent together on Saturdays will be missed but never forgotten. I will be entering my name in the 2023 NFL Draft. Boomer Sooner! Christaphany Murray.”

After spending his first two collegiate seasons at UCLA, Murray transferred to Oklahoma prior to the 2020 campaign.

After playing in just five games in his first year in Norman, he settled in as a key piece along the Sooners’ offensive line starting in 25 games the last two years earning a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the Associated Press in 2021 and an honorable mention honor by the league’s coaches in 2022.

Now, the California native moves on the next phase of his life as he pursues a professional career with the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft awaiting in the coming months. 

