Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Anton Harrison is the latest Oklahoma Sooner to be named to a preseason watch list.

The junior offensive tackle was named to the 2022 Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday morning, the Football Writers Association of America announced.

Given annually to the best lineman in college football, the Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major trophy, as it’s been awarded since 1946.

Last year, Harrison was on of the bright spots on an OU offensive line that struggled.

Starting 12 games at left tackle, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder played his way onto the radar of NFL scouts headed into 2022.

Harrison built on a strong freshman year, as he appeared in nine games during the 2020 season.

Oklahoma has had five winners of the Outland Trophy dating back to 1951 when Jim Weatherall first took home the award for the Sooners.

Since then, J.D. Roberts (1953), Lee Roy Selmon (1975), Greg Roberts (1978) and Jammal Brown (2004) have all won the award.

Throughout the season, the list will be whittled down to three finalists, and the winner of the Outland Trophy will be announced on Dec. 8 at the College Football Awards on ESPN.

The watch list for the Bronko Nagurski trophy was also released by the FWAA on Tuesday, but no OU players were named to it.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the best defensive player in college football.

