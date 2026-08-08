Oklahoma OT E'Marion Harris Looking to Help the Sooners 'Run the Damn Ball'
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NORMAN — Sweat dripped from the brow and bear of Oklahoma offensive tackle E’Marion Harris after he wrapped up the third practice of preseason camp Friday.
It was already hot in the middle of the morning, and Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has been turning up the heat on his group.
The top goal for the offensive line is clear to Harris.
“Just everybody coming in, day to day, just setting their mindset like ‘We’re going to run the damn ball,’” Harris said. “That’s our No. 1 thing in the offensive line room is running the damn ball.”
Oklahoma struggled to run the ball last season, averaging just 118.5 rushing yards per game.
The offensive line is a big reason why there’s plenty of optimism that the Sooners can make significant strides offensively in 2026.
Harris relishes the way Bedenbaugh works with the linemen.
“It’s been great,” Harris said of learning under Bedenbaugh. “I love him, man. I love that man. I’d die for him. He’s just a great coach, pushes you every day, and you just want to go hard for him.”
Harris brings plenty of SEC experience to Norman, having started 24 games over the last two seasons at Arkansas.
But Harris has already noticed a significant difference in preseason camp with the Razorbacks and preseason camp in Norman.
“Guys here like to work,” Harris said. “Them boys work here. I love it. I just — I can see a difference. Just the competition and everything is just better here.”
Harris knew there would be a step up in competition at Oklahoma but wasn’t exactly sure just how big that step up would be.
Ar Arkansas, Harris split time between right tackle and right guard.
“He’s fit in really well with the group,” Bedenbaugh said. “... He could play multiple positions. He’s a smart guy. He’s had success. He’s been well coached before he got here. He’s done a great job of fitting in.”
While Harris is plenty versatile. He figures to slot in at right tackle for the Sooners, fitting in with a group that includes Michael Fasusi on the left side opposite Harris, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje at the guard spots and Jake Maikkula at center.
"It's been really good," Bedenbaugh said of his group's offseason. "We're better than when we ended spring and that's just the thing — we've just got to continue to keep improving."
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.