Oklahoma OT E'Marion Harris Looking to Help the Sooners 'Run the Damn Ball'

NORMAN — Sweat dripped from the brow and bear of Oklahoma offensive tackle E’Marion Harris after he wrapped up the third practice of preseason camp Friday.

It was already hot in the middle of the morning, and Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has been turning up the heat on his group.

The top goal for the offensive line is clear to Harris.

“Just everybody coming in, day to day, just setting their mindset like ‘We’re going to run the damn ball,’” Harris said. “That’s our No. 1 thing in the offensive line room is running the damn ball.”

Oklahoma struggled to run the ball last season, averaging just 118.5 rushing yards per game.

The offensive line is a big reason why there’s plenty of optimism that the Sooners can make significant strides offensively in 2026.

Harris relishes the way Bedenbaugh works with the linemen.

“It’s been great,” Harris said of learning under Bedenbaugh. “I love him, man. I love that man. I’d die for him. He’s just a great coach, pushes you every day, and you just want to go hard for him.”

Harris brings plenty of SEC experience to Norman, having started 24 games over the last two seasons at Arkansas.

But Harris has already noticed a significant difference in preseason camp with the Razorbacks and preseason camp in Norman.

“Guys here like to work,” Harris said. “Them boys work here. I love it. I just — I can see a difference. Just the competition and everything is just better here.”

Harris knew there would be a step up in competition at Oklahoma but wasn’t exactly sure just how big that step up would be.

Ar Arkansas, Harris split time between right tackle and right guard.

“He’s fit in really well with the group,” Bedenbaugh said. “... He could play multiple positions. He’s a smart guy. He’s had success. He’s been well coached before he got here. He’s done a great job of fitting in.”

While Harris is plenty versatile. He figures to slot in at right tackle for the Sooners, fitting in with a group that includes Michael Fasusi on the left side opposite Harris, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje at the guard spots and Jake Maikkula at center.

"It's been really good," Bedenbaugh said of his group's offseason. "We're better than when we ended spring and that's just the thing — we've just got to continue to keep improving."

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