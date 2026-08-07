Oklahoma QB John Mateer 'in a Good Spot' Ahead of Make-or-Break Senior Season

NORMAN — John Mateer knows all eyes are on him entering his second year as Oklahoma's quarterback.

"I feel great," Mateer said Friday after the Sooners' third practice of preseason camp. "I think year after year you get smarter. You get stronger and faster and quicker and you can just anticipate more. I've tried to watch a lot of film and so you just know the game better, know the looks you're getting and know our answers. I'm in a good spot."

Earlier in the week, OU quarterback John Kuceyeski talked about Mateer's calmness entering camp.

In a make-or-break season not only for Mateer's legacy in Norman but also for his development as a quarterback, Mateer isn't showing the effects of any pressure.

"I think keeping your brain calm, keep your body calm, keep your feet calm (is important)," Mateer said. "It's really the feet is the biggest thing, knowing where your feet are going to be, your eyes and how to get there and just feeling the pocket. Because if your brain's everywhere, you're thinking, you don't know what you're looking at, you'll hesitate. But I'm in a good spot."

The work that Mateer has put in has been among the biggest talking points of OU's offseason.

Now, though, it the time to show the results of that work.

"We all know what time it is," Mateer said.

Mateer said he was happy with the state of the OU run game after the Sooners struggled to find much traction on the ground a year ago.

"It looks good," Mateer said. "People being physical, being tough, putting the pads on, really hitting people. You can hear it. There's a sound to the game of football and it sounds good. It's fun to be behind."

After battling through the hand injury that limited him for much of last season after a quick return from surgery, Mateer is looking forward to the potential of what a healthy season would mean for him and the Sooners.

"I think just playing football," Mateer said. "I was a little hurt last year and I had to adapt and do things a little differently. Playing with Coach (Ben) Arbuckle, Coach Kuz and all these guys I've known for so long and playing with these guys I've built great relationships with, knowing them for one year vs. two years is so different. I know these guys, I love them and doing it in front of these fans, I'm really excited.

"I think I'm most excited I've ever been to play football."

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