Oklahoma Overcomes Slow Start, Overwhelms Kent State

NORMAN — On a college football Saturday filled with memorable upsets, Kent State figured maybe they could be next.

With 20 seconds left before halftime, the Golden Flashes — a 33.5-point underdog — were in position to deliver a shocker.

Instead, No. 7-ranked Oklahoma narrowly avoided the first-half shutout, then put together a complete second half in a 33-3 victory over the Flashes at Memorial Stadium.

Things got offensively ugly in the first half — so much so after four straight ineffective possessions that Sooner Nation began raining down some verbal discontent.

But offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who signed here as a player and worked these sidelines as a young coach, didn’t seem bothered by the booing.

Instead, he and quarterback Dillon Gabriel schemed to get the football to star receiver Marvin Mims on five straight plays: pass completions of 14, 13 and 36 yards to end the first half — the latter was a face-saving and momentum-shifting touchdown — and 7 yards to start the second half before a 15-yard pass interference penalty on a deep ball.

Mims’ TD finally got OU on the scoreboard with 18 seconds left in the first half and finished off the Sooners’ most impressive possession of the night: 76 yards on just five plays and 52 seconds.

That one completion was 47 percent of the Sooners’ previous passing total: 77 yards.

Kent State — which brought back seven starters from last year’s team that ranked 116th nationally in pass defense, 116th in run defense and 124th in both scoring defense and total defense — held the Sooners to 158 total yards in the first half, including just seven yards rushing.

Eric Gray led the Sooners in rushing at halftime with just nine yards on four carries.

Gabriel seemed hesitant throughout the first half, unsure where to put the football, and although he competed 12-of-15 passes, he had just 77 yards before the final drive of the half.

But things cleared up for him in the second half as he resolved to get the football to the Sooners’ best player.

Mims’ day — which also included a 42-yard punt return — consisted of a seven catches for 163 yards (both career highs) and two touchdowns. His second-half score was a 58-yard bomb from Gabriel, an easy pitch and catch on which he was almost 10 yards behind the defense.

Meanwhile, the run game picked up as well, as Gray busted a 44-yard run and finished with 71 yards, and Marcus Major got things going between the tackles with a handful of powerful runs and ended up with 38 yards.

The OU defense was led by linebacker Danny Stutsman (career-high 12 tackles). Justin Broiles and Billy Bowman each had 11 stops, and Bowman added a fumble recovery, while Ugwoegbu got credit for a safety when he forced Kent State QB Collin Schlee to step out of bounds.

The Sooners had 13 tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks and held the high-flying Flashes for 295 yards total offense.

OU (2-0) now turns its attention to next week’s showdown with Nebraska in Lincoln. After struggling to put away FCS North Dakota last week, the Cornhuskers on Saturday struggled again with Georgia Southern.