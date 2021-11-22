Oklahoma P Michael Turk Receives Big 12 Weekly Honors

The redshirt senior averaged 54.8 yards per punt in the Sooners' 28-21 win over Iowa State.

Monday has been fruitful for Oklahoma on the Big 12 awards front, as three different Sooners earned weekly honors.

Along with defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who was named Defensive Player of the Week, and defensive back Key Lawrence, who was named Newcomer of the Week, punter Michael Turk has gained some recognition.

After averaging 54.8 yards per punt in his six kicks against Iowa State on Saturday, Turk was selected as the co-Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Sooners aren’t typically a team known for punting very often, but in a year where the offense has struggled to move the ball for significant stretches, Turk has been one of the unsung heroes of the team.

In 26 attempts this season, Turk is averaging 52.7 yards per punt which would shatter the Oklahoma single-season record if it holds.

16 of his 26 punts have been for over 50 yards and 10 have pinned the opponent inside their own 20-yard line.

Simply put, Turk has been a significant addition to the team after transferring to the Sooners from Arizona State just prior to the beginning of the 2021 season.

In a game that is expected to be a defensive battle in Saturday’s Bedlam matchup, Turk’s big leg could be one of the underrated x-factors for Oklahoma.

The Sooners will head to Stillwater to collide with Oklahoma State Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT.

