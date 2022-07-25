Skip to main content

Oklahoma Picks Up Commitment From Talented West Coast DB

Corner Jasiah Wagoner picked Oklahoma over California, Oregon and Texas on Monday afternoon.

Oklahoma’s hot July continued on Monday.

Spanaway, WA, cornerback Jasiah Wagoner announced his commitment to the Sooners over California, Oregon and Texas, as the talented defensive back became the eighth recruit to commit to OU this month.

Playing on both sides of the ball for Spanaway Lake High School in 2021, Wagoner displayed great ball skills in the air while remaining unafraid to step up and deliver hard-hitting tackles to dislodge the football.

Standing 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Wagoner is rated a 4-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, and 247 Sports has him ranked as the 17th best cornerback in the country.

Ahead of his commitment, Wagoner told 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman that he thought he would be a great fit in Norman because the coaching staff would be able to help him develop as both “a man and a player.”

Wagoner is first cornerback commit in the 2023 class for OU’s new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, and he’s the second Washington product to jump aboard with Oklahoma following offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta.

Valai is far from done, however, as the Sooners look to continue to add talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Brent Venables’ defense now has six commits as the 2023 recruiting class continues its climb into the top 10 in team rankings for both 247 Sports and Rivals.

Makari Vickers, a 4-star safety from Tallahassee recently named Oklahoma into his top three schools alongside Alabama and Michigan, and is one of the major targets still on the board for the OU secondary.

But all eyes are now on Kissimmee, FL, defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc.

The 6-4, 270-pound lineman will be picking between Florida, Penn State and Oklahoma on July 28. 

