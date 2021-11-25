Whether Underdog or Favorite, Oklahoma Players Have Their Favorite Bedlam Memories

Oklahoma players have plenty to be thankful for going into this week’s season finale at Oklahoma State.

No one on the OU roster — not even the sixth-year seniors — have ever lost to the Cowboys.

OSU is a 4-point favorite and is ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings, but the rare occasions of being a Bedlam underdog is not something that’s ever bothered the Sooners.

Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders believes his team will win this time, and showed his confidence this week in media interviews.

That clip has already been picked up and retweeted hundreds of times, including once by former Sooners defensive end Ronnie Perkins.

It certainly caught OU outside linebacker Nik Bonitto’s attention.

In any case, Perkins was among those players mentioned by several current Sooners this week when asked for some of their favorite Bedlam memories.

Here’s what they said:

Isaiah Thomas

“After we won against Iowa State, it’s an Oklahoma Super Bowl, is what I’ve heard it called before. I think these special moments that I’d say, specifically last year, the feeling walking off the field. The players that we had, like Ronnie Perkins or Rhamondre Stevenson, not knowing it was your last game but playing it like it was one of their last games.

“Just moments like that, David Ugwoegbu’s interception, the way Perk dominated. Not any specific moments but just the feeling of winning a game like that because of how special it is to our state and how impactful it is to college football. No moments in particular, but just the satisfaction of winning.”

Jeremiah Hall

“Definitely two years ago when Jalen Hurts was the quarterback and Nick Basquine was here. We had the little fake reverse. Nick throws the ball up to Jalen (on a reverse pitch from CeeDee Lamb), Jalen throws up the X. I think that week, (Dallas Cowboys quarterback) Dak Prescott had done the little (hip drill) move, and Nick kind of replicated the same thing. So that's probably my favorite.”

Pat Fields

“I think my favorite moment was my freshman year when TB (Tre Brown) broke up the 2-point conversion (Taylor Cornelius’ throw into the end zone would have won the game for OSU). I think the game ended 48-46 (48-47) or something like that. It was a crazy moment for me because I wasn’t really playing at the time and me and TB go way back (they were teammates at Union High School). Seeing him make such a big-time play in a big-time game and him being close to me inspired me as far as what I wanted to do it the future. That was probably my most memorable moment.

“And always after the game, seeing guys I grew up with in high school, guys I played against in high school, even guys I played with in high school, chopping it up and taking pictures and laughing a little with them.”