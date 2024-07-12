Oklahoma Portal Preview: Projecting the Newcomers' Impact on Offense
With SEC Media Days kicking off next week and fall camp right around the corner, Sooners on SI projected the potential impact of Oklahoma’s new faces on offense that were added this past offseason via the transfer portal.
10. Geirean Hatchett
Projecting Geirean Hatchett’s impact was muddied by a lower leg injury that held the offensive line transfer out of a majority of spring practice.
He started four games last year on the interior of Washington’s offensive line, and returned from an injury that cost him three games for the run to the national title game.
The battles along Oklahoma’s offensive line will rage throughout fall camp. Multiple spots are up for grabs, but the other offensive line transfers were able to go through spring football healthy for the most part, meaning Hatchett will have to play a bit of catchup this fall while he still figures to be a key depth piece at worst for offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.
9. Spencer Brown
The former Michigan State offensive tackle was the Sooners’ first portal commitment last winter. Oklahoma will replace both Walter Rouse and Tyler Guyton this season, but Jacob Sexton figures to lock down at least one starting spot along the offensive line.
Spencer Brown brings a wealth of starting experience to Norman, making 21 starts over the past two years for the Spartans, but he appeared to fall behind fellow offensive tackle transfer Michael Tarquin toward the end of spring ball.
Nothing is set in stone by any means, but the right tackle may have some work to do at the start of training camp to nail down a starting spot this fall.
8. Casey Thompson
In the ideal world, Sooner fans won’t see much of Casey Thompson in 2024 until the late stages of Oklahoma’s non-conference matchups.
The OU legacy is finally home in Norman, where he’ll provide plenty behind the scenes.
He’s started at multiple spots throughout his career, including a pair of games against the Sooners for both Texas and Nebraska, but the offense is unquestionably Jackson Arnold’s.
Offensive coordinator Seth Littrell would probably love to get freshman Michael Hawkins snaps at the end of blowouts as well to prepare the new face, but Thompson is as seasoned a backup as it gets in college football should he be thrust into action at any point in 2024.
The recovery process from his knee injury kept Thompson from taking the field during any scrimmages this past spring, but he was always present around the quarterbacks at practice to help a young QB room continue to develop behind Arnold.
7. Sam Franklin
Oklahoma’s running back room will again be a fascinating group in 2024.
Last year, DeMarco Murray and Jeff Lebby struggled to find any consistency until Gavin Sawchuk shook off his early-season hamstring injury to close the year with five straight 100-yard performances.
Assuming Sawchuk is able to avoid any hiccups in fall camp this year, he’ll start the year as the guy for Murray.
Then there’s Jovantae Barnes, who struggled to shake off a foot injury for the entirety of his sophomore season.
Barnes showed promise as a freshman, but the Sooners also acquired Tennesse-Martin speedster Sam Franklin and the top rated running back in the class in Taylor Tatum.
Franklin rushed for 1,386 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
A legitimate home run threat, he also had four carries of more than 60 yards, providing an intriguing option for Murray and Littrell to change things up in the backfield in 2024.
6. Jake Roberts
Littrell brought in a pair of familiar faces from his North Texas days, including tight end Jake Roberts.
Roberts missed time during the spring, but the veteran tight end is a known quantity.
He caught 28 passes for 394 yards and three scores at North Texas in 2022, and then transferred to Baylor to haul in 23 balls for 231 yards and a touchdown in a crowded tight end room last year for Baylor.
The local product is back in Norman to close out his career, and he’ll have every opportunity to compete with Bauer Sharp and Davon Mitchell for snaps under the leadership of Littrell and co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.
5. Michael Tarquin
Former USC and Florida offensive tackle Michael Tarquin was another key addition by Bedenbaugh this offseason.
He started 20 times in the Southeastern Conference for the Gators before a brief pitstop with the Trojans last year.
Tarquin was quick to decide what was important to him as he entered the portal for a second time this past winter, and the mix of opportunity along OU’s offensive line plus the track record of Bedenbaugh was enough to lure the tackle to Norman.
He progressed through the spring as he grasped the system, and will kick fall camp with a great opportunity to complete for a starting spot when the Sooners get rolling against Temple on Aug. 30.
4. Bauer Sharp
Sharp arrived at Norman as a relative unknown but quickly was one of the stars of Oklahoma’s spring practices.
A former quarterback, Sharp made the switch to tight end at Southeastern Louisiana University, and physically looked the part of a guy that could contribute early for the Sooners in 2024 throughout spring ball.
Last year, he caught 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, adding another five scores and 133 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
OU got virtually no production out of its tight ends behind Austin Stogner a year ago, but the Sooners appear to have three options in Roberts, Mitchell and Sharp who can help Arnold in his first year as the full-time starter in Norman.
3. Febechi Nwaiwu
Offensive guard Febechi Nwaiwu was Littrell’s other addition from North Texas, and he appeared to immediately find a home for Oklahoma at right guard this past spring.
The 6-foot-4, 326-pound redshirt junior started seven games last year for the Mean Green to build on a freshman campaign where he was named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.
He played in 14 games, making 12 starts, in 2022 and was a key piece on an offensive line that finished 25th in the country in rushing yards per game.
2. Branson Hickman
SMU transfer Branson Hickman didn’t commit to Norman until after spring football had concluded, but he may start at center in OU’s opener.
Per Pro Football Focus, Hickman allowed no sacks on 517 pass blocking snaps last year, and he started every game at center in 2023 for the SMU Mustangs.
Last year, he finished with a 79.8 grade by PFF, which is the fourth-highest grade for a returning offensive lineman in Power 4 conferences.
Oklahoma entered the spring with an eye on former Appalachian State transfer Troy Everett starting at center, but an injury sustained just before the Red-White Game forced the Sooners to add depth.
Hickman is far more than just another body, as he could be tasked with anchoring the Sooners’ first offensive line in the SEC while breaking Arnold into the starting quarterback job in full.
1. Deion Burks
Arnold’s top weapon could very well be Purdue transfer Deion Burks.
It took him no time to get acclimated to Oklahoma, and fans were treated to the full Burks Show during the spring game.
The explosive pass catcher finished the Red-White Game with five catches for 174 yards and two scores.
He blew by the OU defense to connect with Arnold for a 65-yard strike in the first quarter, properly announcing himself to his new fanbase in style.
Burks scored seven times last year for Purdue, hauling in 47 catches for 629 yards while averaging 13.4 yards per catch.
Without Drake Stoops, who graduated, and last year’s breakout star Andrel Anthony still recovering from the knee injury that cost him the back half of the season, Burks is primed to be Oklahoma’s big-play threat out of the slot while Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Jayden Gibson work on the outside.
If Arnold has enough time to sit in the pocket, he’ll be able to use every bit of his arm strength to push the ball deep downfield to Burks plenty in 2024.