Oklahoma Lands One on PFF College 50

Expectations are high for Oklahoma in 2026, but many Sooners will be underrated entering the season.

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 50 players in college football entering the year, and OU had only one representative.

Defensive tackle David Stone was rated the No. 31-overall player, as PFF cited his 26 pressures, which ranked third among SEC defensive tackles, and his run-stop rate (13.0%), which was second among FBS defensive tackles.

Stone was undoubtedly one of the breakout stars of OU’s 2025 run to the College Football Playoff.

He delivered on his 5-star billing after seeing limited playing time in 2024 and emerged as a key leader alongside Jayden Jackson, which gives Oklahoma a pair of major contributors and leaders to anchor the defensive line around in 2026.

But they aren’t the only members of Brent Venables’ defense that should generate buzz throughout the preseason.

OU Returns Multiple Defensive Standouts

One of the biggest wins of the offseason came in the form of retention. Venables and general manager Jim Nagy convinced linebacker Kip Lewis to return to Norman for his redshirt senior season.

Lewis led the Sooners with 76 total tackles last year, and he also finished with 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis looks on before a snap against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

He’s gotten better every year under Venables.

Lewis broke out in 2023, first bursting onto the scene as a key fixture in the Sooners’ goal-line stand against Texas. He built on that with a strong back half of the year to finish with 66 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

As a redshirt sophomore, Lewis added another 65 tackles, but his pair of interceptions left a lasting impression.

First, his “Kip Six” sealed a comeback victory in the program’s first-ever trip to Auburn, then he completed the Yellowhammer State two-step by housing an interception against Alabama to help OU knock off the No. 7 Crimson Tide 24-3.

Lewis is one of OU’s emotional leaders, and he’ll enter battle alongside Owen Heinecke, who himself emerged last season.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke after the Sooners' spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Heinecke will be able to build on his 74-tackle showing on the second line of OU’s defense, playing behind Stone, Jackson and Taylor Wein, who covered up for the injury to R Mason Thomas late in 2025.

Throw in experienced hands Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen at corner and Peyton Bowen at safety, and though OU may have only landed one player on the PFF Preseason Top 50, the Oklahoma defense is again expected to be elite.

Offense Looking to Bounce Back

Given the performance last year, it’s understandable why none of Oklahoma’s offensive players were considered by PFF.

But strong 2026 campaigns from a few offensive pieces will earn them plenty of flowers.

Quarterback John Mateer will have every opportunity to put himself at the forefront of college football conversations as he navigates the Sooners’ early-season gauntlet.

If Mateer enjoys success, there will be others who earn recognition.

Mateer’s connection with Isaiah Sategna endured through his thumb injury, and the duo will have a chance to fully announce themselves against Michigan, Georgia and Texas.

Sophomore offensive tackle Michael Fasusi also has a chance to rise in national prominence after the former 5-star recruit was thrown into the fire last year and is gearing up for an even better Year 2.