Oklahoma Punter Michael Turk Receives Big 12 Award

NORMAN — After throwing his first career touchdown pass and helping Oklahoma to a 27-13 win at Iowa State, Sooners senior Michael Turk has been named Big 12 co-special teams player of the week.

Turk averaged 49.3 yards on his six punts and became OU’s first full-time punter since 1970 to throw a touchdown pass in the victory over the Cyclones.

The TD was technically a pass, although he simply flipped the football forward from his holder position to kicker Zach Schmit, who ran it in on a fake field goal for a 2-yard touchdown to give OU a 10-3 lead.

As a punter, the senior saved the game in the fourth quarter, booming 61- and 60-yarders to flip the field with the Sooners clinging to a seven-point lead. The 61-yarder came from OU’s 8-yard line, and the 60-yarder was downed at the ISU 2-yard line. OU's defense registered interceptions on each of Iowa State’s next two possessions.

Turk leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally with his 45.8-yard punt average this season. He’s the first Sooner other than quarterback Dillon Gabriel to receive one of the Big 12’s weekly honors. Gabriel has been named newcomer of the week twice.

Baylor’s Gabe Hall (defensive) and Richard Reese (newcomer) and K-State’s Will Howard (offensive) and Ty Zentner (co-special teams) also won this week’s Big 12 awards.