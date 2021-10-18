Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Picks Up Big 12 Honors

The true freshman quarterback competed 18 of 23 passes for four touchdowns while adding a rushing score in his first career start on Saturday.

Well, this one shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

After his first career start on Saturday, Caleb Williams mania is in full swing in Norman with the Oklahoma true freshman quarterback quickly getting the attention of the entire country.

After a scintillating outing to help bring the Sooners back from 18 points down against Texas in the Cotton Bowl, Williams followed that up with a sensational outing in his first career start against TCU.

The Gonzaga High School product completed 18 of 23 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He also tacked on 66 yards on the ground including an incredible 41-yard touchdown scamper.

Caleb Williams BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

For his efforts, Williams has picked up some Big 12 hardware on Monday as he was selected as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Williams is just the fourth true freshman in Oklahoma history to earn Big 12 Offense or Defensive Player of the Week joining Adrian Peterson (2004), Samaje Perine (2014) and Marvin Mims (2020)

The true freshman signal-caller has found himself quickly thrust into the forefront of college football with some even giving Williams some Heisman buzz after just his very first start, marking an unprecedented rise to stardom in an extremely short timeframe.

Next up for Williams and the Sooners will be a trip to Lawrence, KS on Saturday to do battle with the Kansas Jayhawks at 11 a.m. CT Saturday morning.

