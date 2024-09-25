Oklahoma QB Casey Thompson Ready to Put His 'Tremendous Wisdom' to Use
NORMAN — Amid all the conversation about Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins, it’s easy to lose sight of Oklahoma’s third quarterback.
But Casey Thompson is ready, says coach Brent Venables.
Hawkins is OU’s true freshman QB who came off the bench to replace an ineffective Arnold is Saturday night’s 25-15 loss to Tennessee. He sparked the Sooners with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and this week will make his first career start as No. 21-ranked OU hits the road for the first time at Auburn.
Venables said Tuesday that the Sooners will still need Arnold focused and ready in case he needs to go in.
“That might be pulling the trigger even on Saturday night (at Auburn),” Venables said. “We know how the game of football is sometimes. He’s gotta stay ready.”
That would seem to be an indicator that Thompson will remain third string this week behind both Hawkins and Arnold.
When Hawkins began to warm up last week against the Vols after Arnold gave away three turnovers, he was long-throwing with Thompson, who also used the moment to get loose.
The seventh-year senior from Moore (via Newcastle) has a library of experience, from starting big games for the Texas Longhorns, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and even the Florida Atlantic Owls.
Thompson, son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson, wrecked his knee last year at FAU and has been on the mend ever since. He transferred to Oklahoma in January and has been on the rehab track. He has yet to fulfill his dream of playing a game in the Crimson and Cream, but Venables indicated that he’s at least mentally ready to play no matter how the Hawkins-Arnold saga shakes out.
“He’s been fantastic,” Venables said. “He’s been there, done that. He’s started a gazillion games, played a lot of ball, been in a lot of meeting rooms, seen a lot of that kind of stuff happen.”
Thompson, 25, has actually played in 33 games after redshirting his freshman year at Texas in 2019. That includes 20 career starts, and he’s compiled 5,338 passing yards and 52 career touchdown passes. With a .635 career completion percentage, he’s also rushed for 191 yards and 10 touchdowns.
His dad operated the wishbone for Barry Switzer in the mid-1980s, and he was raised on the lore of Sooner Magic.
“I grew up here, so no one has to sell me on the OU brand,” Thompson said in March. “No one has to sell me on the importance of Oklahoma football or what it means to this community and this fanbase.”
Thompson’s value so far has been as a leader of OU’s young, talented quarterbacks.
“He’s got tremendous wisdom,” Venables said. “He’s mature beyond his years. He’s going to be a coach. He’ll be a fantastic coach. He’s kind of a coach now.”
During games, Arnold would come to the sideline between series and review video on a tablet with graduate assistant Ty Hatcher. On the headset were senior offensive analyst Kevin Johns, assistant QB coach Jack Lowary, offensive coordinator Seth Littrell and co-OC Joe Jon Finley.
And of course, right by Arnold’s side were Hawkins — and Thompson, who leans in and lends his expertise at every opportunity.
“He’s been wonderful,” Venables said. “He’s very intentional, constantly, about using the gifts that he has to make people around him better. And I love that. He’s just very ambitious, and he’s a giver. Those guys will probably testify to that. He’s a solution-based kind of guy, but he’s a great supporter of his teammates.”
Venables said Thompson also takes advantage of time at practice to pour into the young players.
”He’s standing right next to me when we watch a throw, and the throw — I’m like, ‘You should have … !’ and he’s like, ‘He was kind of thinking … ’ — he’s defending them. Or maybe afterwards he’s like, ‘You’ll be alright, man. Next rep. Next play.’ Something like that. So, he’s just very thoughtful. And you can’t have enough guys like that. We have a great appreciation for Casey.”