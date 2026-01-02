Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy is Ready to Get to Work as the Transfer Portal Officially Opens

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, and Oklahoma’s needs are becoming clear.

A flurry of activity on Wednesday saw a host of Sooners reportedly head toward the portal, shaping the work that OU football general manager Jim Nagy and his staff have been planning for since arriving in Norman.

Before Wednesday’s exodus, offensive line and tight end were going to be two of the top priorities this portal window.

The need to add quality bodies up front is more urgent now.

Oklahoma is projected to return starters at offensive tackle in Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje, Eddy Pierre-Louis at guard and Jake Maikkula at center.

Heath Ozaeta also returns SEC starting experience at guard, but OU now has no other tackles on the roster and the Sooners need to add at least one body to bolster depth on the interior of the offensive line, regardless of if Nagy decides to replace Nwaiwu as a starting guard or just add someone to compete with Pierre-Louis and Ozaeta.

Even before tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley’s expected departure, the Sooners were going to have to rebuild the room through the portal.

Now, OU’s front office staff will get to work on the tight end market without being able to initially answer who exactly will be coaching the position.

Elsewhere on the offense, if Oklahoma can convince Isaiah Sategna to return for another year, OU will want to add some depth at wide receiver, but the Sooners will at least enter 2026 with an established go-to guy.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nagy will need to land some quality depth.

OU was always going to lose defensive tackles Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams after they graduated, but Markus Strong’s decision to enter the portal means Todd Bates needs another body or two to build a rotation that will be anchored by David Stone and Jayden Jackson.

A similar situation had arisen at corner.

Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen will start as OU’s cornerbacks in 2026, but the departures of veteran Gentry Williams and key rotation piece Devon Jordan will likely force Nagy to add another couple of pieces in the secondary.

Oklahoma also needs to add at linebacker regardless of if Kip Lewis returns in 2026 and if Owen Heinecke wins his eligibility appeal with the NCAA.

Kendal Daniels graduated and Kobie McKinzie hit the portal, leaving just Sammy Omosigho as the only other returner with experience, even if Lewis is back to lead the unit.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window begins on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.