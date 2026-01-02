Former Oklahoma Quarterback Looks to Win Third Consecutive Division Title

Despite a rough last couple of months, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still alive.

The Bucs (7-9) will battle the Carolina Panthers (8-8) on Saturday for both teams’ regular-season finale.

Tampa Bay must win the contest to have a chance to win the NFC South title and reach the playoffs. If the Buccaneers win and the New Orleans Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons, then Tampa Bay will win the division for the third time in as many seasons since Mayfield joined the team.

The Buccaneers started the year 6-2 but have since lost seven of their last eight games. Mayfield finished the first eight games with 13 touchdowns and only one interception, and he has thrown eight picks in the last eight games.

Carolina defeated Tampa Bay just two weeks ago. Mayfield completed 18 of his 26 pass attempts in that game for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he threw an interception in the final two minutes that sealed the Panthers’ 23-20 win.

Because of the NFL’s playoff seeding rules, Mayfield and the Buccaneers will host its Wild Card Round playoff game if they clinch this weekend.

Mayfield began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who took him with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Browns and split time between the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before signing with Tampa Bay in 2023.

Mayfield started three seasons behind center for the Sooners, leading the team to a 33-6 record. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff that year.

Trent Williams, OL, San Francisco 49ers

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Veteran offensive lineman and former Sooner Trent Williams is questionable to play in the San Francisco 49ers’ crucial game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams exited last week’s game against the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury, and he did not participate in practice on Thursday. The 49ers will win the NFC West title with a win over the Seahawks.

49ers final regular-season practice

LT Trent Williams not participating



Kittle, McCaffrey, Juszczyk, Pearsall, White all practicing



Stout looks cleared from concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/HOPIKmEaMa — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 1, 2026

The 49ers (12-4) have won six games in a row and seven of their last eight contests. They trail the Seahawks (13-3) by one game in the division race, but due to San Francisco’s win against Seattle earlier in the season, the 49ers will win the division if the teams finish the regular season with the same record.

Williams has played in the NFL since 2010, when the Washington Redskins selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He played in Washington until 2019, when the franchise traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma's Tight Ends' Struggles Continued in 2025

Oklahoma Kicks Off SEC Play With New Year's Day Road Tilt

Oklahoma Wide Receiver Reveals Plans to Transfer After Redshirting in 2025

The former Sooner is already considered one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. Williams has reached the Pro Bowl 12 times, and he earned First Team All-Pro honors each year between 2021 and 2023.

At Oklahoma, Williams was an instant contributor. He became a starter as a true freshman in 2006 and started 39 games for the Sooners over his four years. Williams was a two-time First Team All-Big 12 pick, and he was a consensus All-American in 2009.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) stretches the ball for a first down during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Tight end Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens stayed alive last week with a win over the Green Bay Packers, and they’ll have a win-or-go-home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday evening.

The Ravens are 8-8 and the Steelers are 9-7, meaning that Baltimore cannot afford a loss or a tie. Though the teams would have the same record with a Baltimore win, the Ravens possess a better record against AFC North competition, giving them the head-to-head advantage in the division race.

Andrews, who has played in the NFL since 2018, has caught 46 passes for 408 yards and five touchdowns. In his eight professional seasons, Andrews has made the Pro Bowl three times, and he was a First Team All-Pro pick in 2021.

At Oklahoma, Andrews caught 112 passes for 1,765 yards and 22 touchdowns over three seasons. He won the John Mackey Award in 2017 and was one of Mayfield’s top targets.