Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Exits TCU Game in First Half With Apparent Head Injury

FORT WORTH, TX — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of OU’s game against TCU in the second quarter.

As the Sooners were driving, Gabriel tucked the ball on second down to pick up yardage on the ground.

The OU quarterback gave himself up, sliding short of the first down marker, but TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge hit Gabriel above the waist in the process of the slide.

The hit landed on Gabriel's head/neck area, and the back of his head hit the grass.

Gabriel remained motionless at first and remained down on the field for a couple of minutes while the Oklahoma athletic training staff checked on him. He eventually walked off the field under his own power and was taken straight into the injury tent on the sideline.

After remaining in the injury tent for more than seven minutes, the Sooner quarterback was escorted to the locker room.

Gabriel’s injury only compounded OU’s first half issues against the Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma was trailing 34-10 with over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter when Gabriel exited the contest.

Davis Beville replaced Gabriel as the OU quarterback, but the Pittsburgh transfer had only thrown two passes through the Sooners’ opening four games.

Before arriving at Oklahoma, Beville had completed 22-of-32 career passes for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

A majority Beville’s action at Pittsburgh came in the Peach Bowl last year. The Greenville, SC, product entered the game against Michigan State after Panther quarterback Nick Patti exited the game with an injury.

The Spartans won the game 31-21, and Beville finished the game completing 14-of-18 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception, including a pick-six as Pitt was driving for the potential winning score.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby dialed up a trio of runs to cap off the drive, ending in a Jovantae Barnes touchdown run to pull OU within 17 points, but Beville struggled to move the offense for the rest of the half.

Meanwhile, the Sooner defense was gashed repeatedly by the TCU offense in the first half.

OU gave up 41 first half points, allowing the Horned Frogs to put up 479 total yards, averaging 10.4 yards per play.

TCU took a 41-17 lead into the locker room.

