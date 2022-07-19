Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

For the second straight day, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named to the watch list for a prestigious award.

The UCF transfer was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List on Tuesday.

Gabriel is one of 35 quarterbacks to be named to the preseason watch list.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback, and it has been won by an OU player six previous times.

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray took home the award in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, joining Sam Bradford (2008), Jason White (2003, 2004) and Billy Sims (1978) as OU’s previous winners.

Already on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, Gabriel looks to build on his numbers from UCF in Norman.

In 26 games for the Knights, Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns while completing 60.7 percent of his passes and throwing just 14 interceptions.

Gabriel wasn’t the only quarterback with connections to Oklahoma named to the Davey O’Brien Watch List.

Former OU quarterbacks Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams and Tanner Mordecai all were named to the preseason watch list as well.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was the only other Big 12 signal caller named to the watch list.

