Skip to main content

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

The new OU quarterback was named to another preseason watch list for a massive award on Tuesday morning.

For the second straight day, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named to the watch list for a prestigious award.

The UCF transfer was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List on Tuesday.

Gabriel is one of 35 quarterbacks to be named to the preseason watch list.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback, and it has been won by an OU player six previous times.

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray took home the award in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, joining Sam Bradford (2008), Jason White (2003, 2004) and Billy Sims (1978) as OU’s previous winners.

Already on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, Gabriel looks to build on his numbers from UCF in Norman.

In 26 games for the Knights, Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns while completing 60.7 percent of his passes and throwing just 14 interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gabriel wasn’t the only quarterback with connections to Oklahoma named to the Davey O’Brien Watch List.

2022 Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List

Former OU quarterbacks Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams and Tanner Mordecai all were named to the preseason watch list as well.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was the only other Big 12 signal caller named to the watch list.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

USATSI_18139906
Football

Inside the Progressing Connection of Oklahoma Duo Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims

By Ross Lovelace3 hours ago
Lane Kiffin
Football

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin to Oklahoma, Texas: SEC is 'A Whole Other Animal'

By John E. Hoover18 hours ago
Greg Sankey
Football

WATCH: Commissioner Greg Sankey at SEC Media Days

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
Greg Sankey
Football

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Talks Oklahoma, Texas

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
FB - 2022 Spring Game, Dillon Gabriel
Football

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

By Josh CallawayJul 18, 2022
Brent Venables B12MD 2
Football

‘Some Type of Fire:’ Oklahoma Players Appreciate Brent Venables’ Experience

By Ryan ChapmanJul 18, 2022
Cade Horton 2
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: RHP Cade Horton Selected in First Round of MLB Draft

By Josh CallawayJul 17, 2022
FB - Davis Beville
Football

New Oklahoma QBs Beville, Booty Have Been 'Great,' 'Intelligent' and Will be 'Fun to Watch'

By John E. HooverJul 17, 2022