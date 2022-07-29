Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

Dillon Gabriel received more preseason recognition on Friday morning.

The Oklahoma quarterback was named as one of the 52 “players to watch” for the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

The fourth-oldest award in college football, the Walter Camp Player of the Year is awarded annually to the best player in college football.

A Sooner has taken home the award four times, as Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Josh Heupel (2000) and Baker Mayfield (2017) all took home the honor.

Entering his first season as a starter in Norman, Gabriel has already had an incredibly productive career.

In 26 games at UCF, Gabriel passed for 8,037 yards while completing 60.7 percent of his passes. The Hawaiian threw for 70 touchdowns while only surrendering 14 interceptions, and he added 372 rushing yards and eight additional scores on the ground.

Gabriel has already been named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists this preseason as he prepares to once again take the field under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby in 2022.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list will be filtered down to 10 semifinalists in mid-November.

All 130 FBS coaches and sports information directors will then have a chance to vote on the winner of the award, and the 2022 recipient will be announce during the College Football Awards Show on ESPN in December.

