Skip to main content

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

The Sooner quarterback is looking to become the fifth OU player to take home the prestigious award.

Dillon Gabriel received more preseason recognition on Friday morning.

The Oklahoma quarterback was named as one of the 52 “players to watch” for the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

The fourth-oldest award in college football, the Walter Camp Player of the Year is awarded annually to the best player in college football.

A Sooner has taken home the award four times, as Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Josh Heupel (2000) and Baker Mayfield (2017) all took home the honor.

Entering his first season as a starter in Norman, Gabriel has already had an incredibly productive career.

In 26 games at UCF, Gabriel passed for 8,037 yards while completing 60.7 percent of his passes. The Hawaiian threw for 70 touchdowns while only surrendering 14 interceptions, and he added 372 rushing yards and eight additional scores on the ground.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gabriel has already been named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists this preseason as he prepares to once again take the field under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby in 2022. 

The Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list will be filtered down to 10 semifinalists in mid-November.

All 130 FBS coaches and sports information directors will then have a chance to vote on the winner of the award, and the 2022 recipient will be announce during the College Football Awards Show on ESPN in December. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Bentavious Thompson
Football

2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: RB Bentavious Thompson

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
Derrick LeBlanc Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 DL Commit Derrick LeBlanc Highlights

By Josh Callaway15 hours ago
Derrick LeBlanc
Football

Highly Touted DL Derrick LeBlanc Commits to Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman15 hours ago
SB - Haley Lee, Texas A&M, 2022 Norman Regional
Softball

Oklahoma Officially Welcomes New Softball Grad Transfer

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
Marvin Mims, Alamo Bowl
Football

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Named to Hornung Award Watch List

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
Saile pitch 1 v. JMU 1
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Shannon Saile Named to UCF Coaching Staff

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
Marvin Mims, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Football

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

By Ryan Chapman23 hours ago
WBB - Jennie Baranczyk, 2022 Big 12 Tournament
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Basketball: Tip-off Times Set for the Jumpman Invitational

By Ryan Chapman23 hours ago