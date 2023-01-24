Report: Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma’s quarterback room got a little thinner on Tuesday.

Micah Bowens, who transferred to OU two years ago after redshirting at Penn State, reportedly has entered the transfer portal, per On3.

Bowen, a third-year sophomore from Las Vegas, added a new dimension to the Sooners’ offense with his mobility, but he could never translate that into playing time.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bowen arrived in Norman in 2021, but never made it into a game.

Bowens was allowed to showcase his dual-threat skills in the Sooners’ last two Red/White Games. In the 2021 spring game, he completed 4-of-5 passes for 26 yards and rushed three times for 25 yards. In the 2022 game, he completed one pass but it turned into a 95-yard touchdown to Jayden Gibson.