Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal

Micah Bowens transferred after redshirting at Penn State, but he could never break into the Sooners' two-deep.

Oklahoma’s quarterback room got a little thinner on Tuesday.

Micah Bowens, who transferred to OU two years ago after redshirting at Penn State, reportedly has entered the transfer portal, per On3.

Bowen, a third-year sophomore from Las Vegas, added a new dimension to the Sooners’ offense with his mobility, but he could never translate that into playing time.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bowen arrived in Norman in 2021, but never made it into a game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bowens was allowed to showcase his dual-threat skills in the Sooners’ last two Red/White Games. In the 2021 spring game, he completed 4-of-5 passes for 26 yards and rushed three times for 25 yards. In the 2022 game, he completed one pass but it turned into a 95-yard touchdown to Jayden Gibson.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - David Ugwoegbu
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination, Position Change

By Ross Lovelace
SB - Jordy Bahl, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Claims Top Spot in Softball America Preseason Top 25

By Ryan Chapman
UA-Cayden Green 2
Football

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Cayden Green Was On a Mission to Play for Bill Bedenbaugh

By John E. Hoover
Madi Williams-POW
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma's Madi Williams Lands Big 12 Honor

By John E. Hoover
Faith Torrez
Football

Oklahoma Puts on a Show in Win Over Utah

By John E. Hoover
1-23-2023 Grant Sherfield (Pre-TCU)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma G Grant Sherfield Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
1-23-2023 Porter Moser (Pre-TCU)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
Cale Fugate 2
Football

Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect

By John E. Hoover